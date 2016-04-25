Chalmers P. Valentine, CLU®, Joins Highland Capital Brokerage as Sales Vice President

Birmingham, AL, April 25, 2016 – Highland Capital Brokerage, Inc. (HCB) a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. announced today that Chalmers P. Valentine has joined the company as Sales Vice President for HCB Southeast. In this position, Mrs. Valentine will be focused on developing and maintaining strong relationships with financial professionals and their clients, assisting them with planning solutions that leverage insurance in the Memphis, TN area.

“We are very excited that Chalmers has joined the Highland team,” said Lance Barton, Managing Principal, HCB Southeast. “Chalmers is a seasoned professional with overwhelming knowledge of the financial services industry. Her career has centered on building relationships with financial professionals and providing exceptional insurance solutions to their high-net worth clients.”

Mrs. Valentine has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and specializes in leveraging life insurance for estate and retirement planning, long-term care, and disability insurance. In addition, Chalmers has experience with executive compensation and employee benefits.

Mrs. Valentine graduated from Furman University and holds a Chartered Life Underwriter designation (CLU®). She is a member of the Estate Planning Council, Qualifying and LIFE member of the Million Dollar Round Table, and member of NAIFA. In addition, she is a former President of the Society of Financial Professionals and a National Quality Award recipient.

About Highland Capital Brokerage

Highland Capital Brokerage is a national brokerage company providing point-of-sale support, advanced marketing, and creative estate and business planning techniques to financial advisors and insurance professionals. We deliver these services in an efficient, client-focused environment that extends to carrier and product expertise, underwriting negotiation, and complete back office processing. Our core competencies include life insurance, annuities, and long term care. HCB delivers objective access to major insurance carriers, advanced planning support, expertise in risk underwriting, and back office processing to insurance brokers, financial planners, and various institutions such as banks, wirehouses, and certified public accountant firms. To learn more about Highland Capital Brokerage, visit www.highlandbrokerage.com.

Securities by Licensed Individuals Offered Through Investacorp, Inc. A Registered Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA, SIPC

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE MKT: LTS, LTS PrA) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent broker-dealer firms Securities America, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Securities Service Network, Inc., Investacorp, Inc. and KMS Financial Services, Inc., as well as Premier Trust, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management Inc., Highland Capital Brokerage, Inc., a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.