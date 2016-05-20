LifeMark Partners, Inc. Announces New Board Members

May 10, 2016 – Baltimore, MD – LifeMark Partners, Inc., one of the nation’s largest independent national insurance marketing organizations, today announced two new members to their board of directors: Dan Allison, president of Brokers Clearing House, Ltd., and Daniel P. Anderson, chief executive officer of Madison Brokerage. Both will serve four-year terms.

“Dan and Daniel both have the drive and know-how to be valuable assets to our board. They have forged their own paths in the insurance business with considerable success,” said William Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and chief executive officer, LifeMark Partners Inc. “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2016, we welcome to the table these two individuals with remarkable histories of accomplishment and visions for the future of our industry. I am sure they will make an indelible mark over the next four years.”

Dan Allison is the president of Brokers Clearing House, Ltd, a founding member company of LifeMark Partners. While beginning his career in clinical and behavioral psychology, Allison cofounded a firm that grew to hundreds of employees who served Midwest families with children suffering from serious mental health issues. He eventually sold that firm and created the Feedback Marketing Group, which offered consulting services and advice on building relationship-driven businesses and engaging clients through the referral process to many of the world’s most successful wealth management companies. Through the Feedback Marketing Group, Allison has been a featured keynote speaker for firms and organizations throughout the world including AIG, TD Ameritrade, Dimensional Fund Advisors, the Million Dollar Round Table, and Top of the Table. He applies his industry knowledge as a consultant to transform the Brokers Clearing House brand into a viable solution for advisors in an ever-changing industry.

Daniel Anderson is the chief executive officer of Madison Brokerage Corp. A visionary and trailblazer who set out to change the world of insurance brokerage nearly three decades ago, Anderson has been sharing his knowledge and expertise with advisors ever since. His innovative thinking and idea of creating a more personal, efficient and seamless execution of wholesale insurance transactions led to the creation of Madison Brokerage. Before starting Madison Brokerage, Anderson founded The Insurance Exchange of America, Inc., a national life insurance wholesaler in 1987, which he later sold to BISYS. While at BISYS he served as executive vice president of national sales and assisted in acquisitions and development. Over the years, Anderson has been a consultant to prominent insurance carriers concerning distribution and has served on the boards of numerous life insurance companies. He currently serves on advisory boards for Legal and General, American General, and Prudential. In addition, he is a trustee for the NJ Lymphoma and Leukemia Society and is a sought out industry speaker.

“We are excited that Dan and Daniel have agreed to join our board. With their years of experience and respective accomplishments in the insurance business, entrepreneurial spirits and independent thinking we are looking forward to their instinctive guidance and a unique perspective from them as LifeMark continues to grow,” added Mark Rosen, chairman of the board.

About LifeMark Partners, Inc.

LifeMark Partners exists to leverage partner, carrier and industry resources and expertise to enhance and expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. As an independent insurance marketing organization, LifeMark is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of BGA partner resources to help undeniably differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Affiliates benefit from some of the most robust service offerings in the market today, including expansive underwriting capabilities, advanced case design support, sales and product benchmarking tools, and turnkey sales and marketing systems. At its core, LifeMark Partners was founded as a study group more than 40 years ago and is celebrating 20 years as a leading IMO. This foundation provides a unique opportunity to form strategic alliances and share best practices for partners to grow their agencies together through regular training, networking and educational opportunities. With unparalleled partnership, expertise and access to these industry-leading resources, LifeMark Partners provides affiliates The strength of many. The power of one. To learn more about the qualifications necessary to become a LifeMark partner, visit www.LifeMarkPartners.com or call 410.837.3022.