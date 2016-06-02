HOLISTIC ADVISOR ACADEMY – “DOL-Proof” Your Sales Process

WHAT: This Holistic Advisor Academy is a 1.5-day educational event is designed for advisors who want to "DOL-Proof" Your Sales Process to provide holistic best-interest services for clients.

Access the turnkey processes and training to build a holistic business, create a holistic plan and become a holistic advisor. Processes are most applicable for advisors with more than five years of experience in the insurance and/or financial advisory industry earning $250,000 or more per year in gross revenue.

WHERE: Holistic Advisor Academy will be held in at The Ritz Carlton in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Ritz Carlton

1515 W 3rd St

Cleveland, OH 44113

WHEN: June 21 – 7 P.M. (EDT)

June 22 - 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (EDT)

June 23 - 8 A.M. to Noon (EDT)

WHO: Hosted by Clarity 2 Prosperity Mastermind Group and Prosperity Capital Advisors, Holistic Advisor Academy is led by some of the financial industry’s most accomplished advisors, coaches and business leaders, each of the event presenters have first-hand experience and are truly qualified to talk about becoming a holistic advisor. Each turnkey process that will be shared has been tested, refined and proven effective in model offices throughout the country, establishing a well-documented, best-interest process nationwide for many years.

WHY: Take the guesswork out of “DOL-Proofing” your sales process in your financial firm by getting the education and turnkey processes needed to become a holistic advisor, leader and business owner. The event is packed with information on 19 different sales and marketing, operational and financial planning processes and will give advisors the detailed action steps needed to implement effectively in their business. Examples include: how to create new revenue streams for your practices; provide a valuable, holistic planning experience for your clients; implement a well-documented, best-interest sales process; standardize your training and processes for your full team; and more.

DETAILS: Tuition for the 1.5-day event is $499 and includes all meals during the event and a two-nights stay at The Ritz Carlton in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about Holistic Advisor Academy and to register for this event, please visit C2PEvents.com.

For an advanced look at the processes covered at the event, visit C2PEvents.com and download the white paper “The 19 Turnkey Processes to Grow, Automate and Enhance Your Financial Advisory Firm.”

About Clarity 2 Prosperity and Prosperity Capital Advisors

Clarity 2 Prosperity Mastermind Group and Prosperity Capital Advisors are affiliated financial planning organizations with a mission to shift advisor focus from selling products to becoming holistic service providers, effectively serving the comprehensive needs of American families. For more information about Clarity 2 Prosperity visit Clarity2Prosperity.com or call (888) 240-1923 and for Prosperity Capital Advisors visit ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com or call (888) 240-0064.

For financial professional used only. Prosperity Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the State of Ohio. For more detailed information about Prosperity’s products and services, please visit www.adviserinfo.sec.gov or contact the firm at www.ProsperityCapitalAdvisors.com. Please read this disclosure statement carefully. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or expertise. PCA does not provide tax or legal advice.