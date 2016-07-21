M Financial Group Adds Symetra Life Insurance Company as Associate Carrier

BELLEVUE, Wash. and Portland, Ore.—(July 13, 2016)—M Financial Group and Symetra Life Insurance Company today announced that Symetra has been added to M Financial Group’s carrier platform as an Associate Carrier. Through this relationship, M Financial Member Firms will have direct access to Symetra’s individual life product line, including their Guaranteed Universal Life and Private Placement Variable Corporate-Owned Life Insurance (COLI) products.

“M Financial’s new relationship with Symetra brings diversity, depth and increased capacity to our lineup of life carriers,” said Daniel F. Byrne, M Financial’s senior vice president, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “We believe Symetra’s competitive strengths in certain product areas, strong underwriting and commitment to delivering service consistent with M Financial’s standards will deliver value to both our organizations and the clients we serve.”

“We are excited to be named one of M Financial's Associate Carriers,” said Tom Marra, president and CEO, Symetra Financial Corporation. “This relationship is a significant step for Symetra, and we look forward to building a powerful partnership that enhances value for both companies.”

About M Financial Group

With more than 145 Member Firms in 40 states, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, M Financial Group is a leading financial services design and distribution company. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance, investment, and executive benefit firms has served the needs of ultra-affluent individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies. For more information, visit www.mfin.com.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.