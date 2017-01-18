ACA Repeal: What’s Behind Those Dire CBO Numbers

As many as 32 million Americans losing their health coverage. Premiums doubling in less than 10 years.
This week’s Congressional Budget Office report painted a dire picture of what would happen if a Republican bill Congress passed last year to repeal the Affordable Care Act had become a reality. This report was released on the heels of last week’s Senate vote for an ACA repeal resolution and the House vote to begin the repeal process on the health care law.
But what’s really going to happen? Are all those people going to lose their coverage?
Republicans say no because they plan on offering a new replacement. But, the CBO and analysts say yes if an examination goes by the plan that Congress did pass in 2016.
That's the measure Timothy S. Jost, Washington and Lee University law professor and health care expert, said the CBO used.
“The CBO said that if Congress repealed the ACA using the procedure they used two years ago, eventually 32 million people will lose their coverage,” Jost said. “Basically, what (the CBO) said is if you repeal without a replacement, the individual market essentially disappears – and that’s 20 million people. And with Medicaid expansions going away, a lot of people would lose their Medicaid coverage. So that’s kind of the baseline – repeal without a replacement is 32 million without coverage.”
But if a replacement plan would be put in place, the number of uninsured would depend on how the replacement is structured, Jost added. “But I haven’t seen any realistic estimates that would not result in at least some people losing their coverage.”
In testimony this week before a Senate panel, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, emphasized that "Nobody's interested in pulling the rug out from anybody." Trump himself said over the weekend that he has a plan aimed at what he called “insurance for everyone.”
The CBO’s numbers were based on an ACA repeal without a replacement plan in effect because no replacement was offered in 2016, said Joel Ario, managing director of Manatt Health. Ario previously served as director of the Office of Health Insurance Exchanges at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, where he worked closely with states to develop the regulatory framework for the health insurance exchanges.
“We don’t know what we’re looking at as far as replacement. All we know is what would happen with repeal,” Ario said.
What about those who would lose coverage? What would happen to them?
Jost said a repeal without a replacement could lead to a resurgence of lower-cost coverage known as mini-meds – cheap, bare bones, no frills health policies.
“You could cover everyone with a mini-med policy that provided $5,000 in coverage,” he said. “You could get everybody covered in a policy that had a $5,000 deductible and a $10,000 annual limit and didn’t cover anything but hospitalization and physician services. So it really isn’t just a question about how many people you get covered but what the coverage looks like.”
“You can buy short-term policies, indemnity policies, cancer policies – it’s coverage that doesn’t qualify as meeting the requirement of the individual mandate so there’s not as big a market for it as there used to be. And you still would have to pay the penalty for not having coverage. But it’s out there and I imagine if they repeal the individual mandate, the market for that stuff would explode.
“The other thing is that you could probably cover 80 percent of the population fairly inexpensively if you excluded the 20 percent who are very sick. We all know that 5 percent of the population accounts for 50 percent of the health care costs. So if you exclude the top 5 or 10 percent – which is what the health insurers used to do in the individual market - you can get everyone else covered fairly cheaply.”
Jost said he believes any replacement plan that has been proposed so far will result in fewer people being covered and with less generous coverage.
What Would Replace Look Like?
The Republicans in Congress have been saying it will take some time to figure out a replacement, Ario said. “They’ve been talking about a series of bills. Now they’re talking about potentially doing repeal and replace together. Trump said he wants repeal and replace to happen simultaneously or close together. So there’s the notion that replacement should come very close to repeal if not at the same time.”
But one of the fundamental issues regarding replacement – how the new tax credits should be constructed – has not been agreed upon by Congress, Ario noted. “Some bills say the tax credits should be available to anyone without regard to income on the individual side. That would mean that they would be smaller credits.”
It’s also likely that a replacement plan would involve what Ario described as a “skinnying down” of benefits. “This would mean allowing for the sale of policies that have fewer benefits in them. For some people that might be OK if they don’t need to use a lot of services but for others it might not be that attractive to buy a policy that doesn’t cover what they need.”
Repeal and delay could take time
Any decision to repeal the Affordable Care Act would not mean an immediate end to the law.
“What’s probably going to happen is that the Republicans will proceed with some kind of repeal and delay strategy where they will claim to have repealed the ACA but they will try to keep enough of it alive so that the insurance markets don’t collapse,” Jost predicted. “And they will have to take some steps to stabilize the market so that it doesn’t collapse. Continuing the cost sharing reduction payments and the reinsurance payments for 2016 would be steps to rebuild confidence in the market. And then we’ll see what they come up with. There’s a fairly common set of proposals out there – offer some kind of tax credits, no exclusions for pre-existing conditions, establishing high risk pools – but getting rid of the individual and employer mandates, probably moving Medicaid to a block grant. So we’ll just see.”
Ario noted that the 2016 repeal effort set forth a two-year delay on implementing that repeal, giving Congress time to come up with a replacement.
“If they are going to have a delay this time, they can’t wait until the end of the delay period to enact a bill because it will take some time to implement the replacement,” he said. “Remember that under the current bill, it was passed in March 2010 and wasn’t ready to implement until the fall of 2013.
“The health laws are very complicated and if you pull on one string it tends to unravel the whole bundle if you haven’t thought through all the consequences.”
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at [email protected].
10 thoughts on “ACA Repeal: What’s Behind Those Dire CBO Numbers”
Which of the 10 essential benefits are not necessary for the group called the non employer group market? I think they are all necessary for someone in the group. Obamacare, according to Kaiser, is comparable to existing employer group coverage before Obamacare but slightly less expensive when both the employer and employee contribution is considered. All employer group plans covered the 10 essential benefits before Obamacare except under 26 year olds on the parents plan and they even did that for a few years before Obamacare actually started.
List of Ten Essential Health Benefits?
The Affordable Care Act’s Ten Essential health benefits include:
1. Ambulatory patient services (Outpatient care).
2. Emergency Services (Trips to the emergency room).
3. Hospitalization
4. Maternity and newborn care.
5. Mental health services and addiction treatment.
6. Prescription drugs.
7. Rehabilitative services and devices
8. Laboratory services.
9. Preventive services, wellness services, and chronic disease treatment.
10. Pediatric services.
Susan, I would think you are talking to insiders about what will unfold in the next few weeks. They must be telling you that there will be a replacement once the repeal happens and millions will not lose their coverage. How about an article that says Obamacare needs to get repealed and replaced because its about to collapse leaving lots more than 20 million without coverage. If you are not then you are just shooting from the hip. Please educate the people that are about to read the insinuation of the half truths this article conveys that while you are happy they have gotten coverage through Obamacare the 10% that were uncovered should not be at the expense of the 90% that are covered. Why not address the 10% issue individually? Now its a 100% issue because Obamacare is unsustainable. I assume you have knowledge about this topic. If you dont then do us a favor and take up another issue. How about letting everyone know The Democrats got their way and the current model is rigged to fail. Thats reality. I dont want any more emails from insurancenewsnet.com if you cant be objective. Stop with the “ifs” and “buts”. The new law is almost done and will be on the new presidents desk next Friday. Is that quick enough for you? Have at it if its a lousy bill but let everyone also know its a good bill if warranted. Somehow I dont think we will here from you.
We’ll continue to report this issue as it unfolds. We haven’t seen any replacement bill that’s ready for the new president to sign next Friday as you say, but as soon as a bill gets passed and ready to sign, we’ll report on that as well.
Some of the problems are directly the result of Republicans:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2016/11/07/the-aca-isnt-in-a-death-spiral-its-undergoing-a-correction/?utm_term=.e2432b2ee480
“Republicans in Congress intervened to hamstring this stabilizing mechanism. Even worse, they did so after insurers had already priced their plans (for both 2015 and 2016) under the assumption that they did not need to be overly conservative. This sabotage was responsible for about two-thirds of the financial losses incurred by insurers in 2014, losses that are now necessitating premium increases.” The direct result is the pull out of insurance companies from many markets.
“The states that refused to expand their Medicaid programs have higher premium increases as a result. This is because a population with poorer health is enrolling in private plans in these states.”
“The premium increases for 2017 represent a market correction for the underpricing that occurred in early years. Although this correction is significant, the law’s premium tax credits act as a buffer (over 80% get subsidies, most significant) — which analysts such as McKinsey think will prevent a “death spiral” of the sort that plagued markets in the past.”
It seems as if the entire ACA was a boondoggle and was crafted to be a gift to the insurance industry more than a solution for its original objectives – which, as I recall, were:
1) To provide affordable health insurance for those people and families that were then unable to afford it.
2) To reduce overall health costs by reducing the number of uninsured, and the costs that they were transferring onto the remainder of the system.
3) To reduce overall health insurance premiums by amortizing the entire health care coverage costs over a larger, healthier overall pool of insured by mandating more young & healthy people were in the overall pool.
A much better solution that would have met most of those objectives (sans the final one, unless coverage was mandated), would have simply to have:
1) Opened up national competition.
2).Allowed public buy in by yearly subscription on a cost plus basis to Medicare and/or Medicaid (two different levels of coverage obviously), and the ability to then enhance that coverage if desired with a Medicare Supplement Plan just as Social Security beneficiaries do.
3). Also allowed all government benefit plans to negotiate all expense categories, including prescription drugs.
The enhancement in competition provided by this scheme should have done what it normally does – drive prices down and enhance services.
Instead – we got the overly complicated ACA which mandated coverage from a limited market. The effect of which was completely foreseeable: the costs to consumers would climb out of control, and vendors unable to gain sufficient market share to operate profitably would rapidly drop away, causing a death spiral of rising costs and falling services to consumers.
There actually is National Competition. Almost all the insurance companies are nationwide companies that can offer their plans in any state or zip code. They chose not to because to the risk profile of certain Zip Codes and states. That is why buying insurance across state lines won’t work. You can’t by a MS policy in N.Y. because the risk profile is different and the reimbursement rates would be higher in N.Y. and there are no MS doctors in N.Y. and none would join because the reimbursement rate is too low in MS. If you had one giant risk pool and reimbursement rate, the policies in MS would be much more expensive.
There are states right now that allow buying across state lines and no insurance company has opted to do it.
1. Rhode Island was the first state to pass an out-of-state purchasing law, signed in 2008
2. Wyoming was the first state, in March 2010, to enact a signed law based on the free-market model but also including a multi-state compact related to federal health reform.
3. Georgia, HB 47 – Signed into law May 2011, in the first state with a law drafted and passed since the federal Affordable Care Act became law.
4. Kentucky (HB 265 – Signed into law, 2012).
5. Maine (HB 979 – Signed into law, 2011; effective date Jan.1, 2014).
Medicare, CBO did a study 15 years ago or longer about the time of HillaryCare, and found that a buy in to Medicare would cost about $300 a person. Add on to that the average increase of 10% per year during that time for non group health insurance. So ignoring compounding at 10% increases and then 10% on that higher amount, a conservative estimate would be 2 and 1/2 times the $300 premium or $750 per person for a 55 year old (which was what it was looking at). Then you have to add the cost of the present day Medicare Supplement which is about $200 for a bare bones policy, most are more. So now we are at about $1,000 per person. A 55 year old couple, about $2,000 a month.
Supplemental insurance is sold to cover “what Medicare doesn’t.” That isn’t quite true. Unless a supplemental policy specifically states otherwise, the most it will cover are the Medicare deductibles ($147 outpatient and $1,187 hospitalization) and the 20 percent co-insurance. Supplemental policies do not usually cover any medical services Medicare won’t cover. What’s more, Medicare supplemental insurance will only pay health care providers what you would pay if you didn’t have the supplemental policy. Providers aren’t paid any more for taking care of you if you have one of these policies.
A better example would be something like the Federal Employee’s health care plan choices but that assumes healthy people that can at least work a full time job, so some adjustment would have to be made for those that cannot. But, that done, it would look a lot like Obamacare. A choice of several full coverage private plans subsidized to some extent like the government subsidizes their plan at 75%.
are you joking?? “a gift to the insurance companies”??? many insurance companies are hemorrhaging because of the aca! good lord! how are we to ever fix this mess with idiots like this spewing nonsense?!? god bless america!
Richard, the Washington Post is no longer a credible source. They showed their true colors during the primary. I would have respected them more if they put Clinton under the microscope as much as Trump but they didnt. You can have 10 essential benefits or a 1000 it doesnt matter. When you put these mandates in the policies the numbers no longer add up. The insurance co. take a loss and hope things change(Blue Cross) or pull out of the market altogether(United). The loss ratio is 80%. When you tell insurers to reimburse customers under that margin there is not enough profit for the them to pay the bills and stay in business. We are to sick of a population with to many medical issues for a company to make ends meet. If we treat the non employer group as group insurance claims exceed premium. The increases by the way are much more now than before-look at Arizona.Tax credits act as a buffer. You are right but this is just going down the road of socialism and we know thats doesnt work. The problem is we need guarantee issue in some way,shape or form for the unhealthy. Maybe a pool should be created for the low income and have the government subsidize that to keep rates down.
Smarter people than me need to figure this one out. I hope they were sworn into office. I no longer want to hear talk but action
Thank you Susan. We will find out if President Trump is all hat and no cattle. He better deliver the way he is yappin
