Health Care Reform: The Sausage-Making Has Started

President Donald Trump said Monday that a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will come out in two weeks. But the truth is that “no one really knows all the specifics or how long it will take,” said Ronnell Nolan, president and CEO of Health Agents for America (HAFA).
“The sausage-making has started,” she said during a webinar for HAFA members today.
After meeting with 30 members of Congress earlier this month and analyzing several ACA replacement proposals, Nolan said any changes made to the health care law will be made in three parts. Those parts are budget reconciliation, executive order and legislation.
She predicted the two main features of the current health care law that will be kept are the ban against denying coverage for pre-existing conditions and permitting dependents to remain on their parents’ insurance to age 26.
The ACA’s navigator program and the elimination of agent commissions are two aspects of the current health care law that have hurt health insurance agents and brokers. Nolan suggested that the federal government could save $120 million over the next two years by discontinuing the navigator program. She also called for removing agent commissions from the ACA’s Medical Loss Ratio provisions, thereby restoring payment to agents who enroll consumers in coverage.
Late last week, a Republican proposal to replace the ACA was leaked in various media. This proposal calls for tax subsidies based on age instead of income, scrapping Medicaid expansion by 2020, removing the requirement that insurance plans cover 10 essential health benefits, and establishing high-risk pools. In addition, Nolan said, the proposal would impose a tax on employer-based health plans and would impose a 30 percent premium penalty on consumers who enroll in coverage outside of open enrollment.
Susan Rupe is managing editor for InsuranceNewsNet. She formerly served as communications director for an insurance agents' association and was an award-winning newspaper reporter and editor. Contact her at Susan.Rupe@innfeedback.com.
3 thoughts on “Health Care Reform: The Sausage-Making Has Started”
Have no fear…the Republican sponsored Replacement Plan has to be much better than Obama Care, which is a Financial nightmare for Insurance companies, the promised subsidies to Insurance companies are gone even before Replace, under Obamacare… that is why 21 states only have one ACA Plan still involved in their state…”that’s real competition” HA!
We need to start shifting our State Controlled Insurance Commissioners out and move to a One National Actuarial design across all state lines to get the most competitive plans for all. If not One then perhaps four regional areas with similar demographics. This way all Insurance companies will be using the same demographics to determine their rates for everyone, who wants insurance.
We should not penalize anyone who DOES NOT WANT the insurance…., they are 27 years old, not married, and do not feel they have a chance of using their benefits…so why have it…?
Your getting better Susan with your articles. Good job
Why should everyone have health insurance? Because when they don’t and they do have an accident, other than an auto accident, or they get sick, who do you think pays for that? Everyone else – in higher insurance premiums because hospitals just increase their bills to insured patients or charge whatever they want to a patient who is out of network. And if a bill is astronomical, the uninsured person will get Medicaid – we know who pays for that. In some cases, the hospital may have a charity fund that can help an uninsured patient. If so, it’s used judiciously, therefore, not always available. Finally, the uninsured patient may get a bill and pay slowly over time or may never pay. Once again, the losses are passed onto insureds.
People who can afford health insurance and don’t have it are freeloaders. For the many who can’t afford it, they need help and should be able to get help from the government. That’s us, by the way. It makes sense to help folks buy insurance rather than pay for their hospital bills.
