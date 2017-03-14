A Texas judge asked plaintiffs today to explain why an emergency injunction is needed given the Department of Labor's willingness to defer enforcement.
Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn of the Northern District of Texas gave plaintiffs, which include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Insured Retirement Institute, until Thursday to file briefs.
Plaintiffs asked for the emergency injunction Friday to delay the April 10 "applicability date" of the DOL fiduciary rule. That same day, the DOL released a bulletin alerting the financial services industry that it will not pursue enforcement of the rule in the short term.
The Texas plaintiffs asked Lynn to rule by March 20. Their challenge is daunting, given that Lynn ruled against every point in their original claim. Federal judges in Kansas and Washington, D.C. have also sided with the DOL.
The fiduciary rule establishes a best interest standard of care for anyone working with retirement funds. It requires advisors and firms to make substantial disclosures or face class-action liability.
President Donald J. Trump ordered the DOL to delay the rule in a Feb. 3 memorandum. That 60-day delay could be published in the Federal Register later this month. In the meantime, the DOL re-assured the industry with its bulletin.
“Financial services institutions have expressed concern about investor confusion and other marketplace disruption based on uncertainty about whether a final rule implementing any delay will be published before April 10, whether there may be a ‘gap’ period during which the fiduciary duty rule becomes applicable before a delay is published after April 10,” the bulletin reads.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at john.hilton@innfeedback.com.
2 thoughts on “Judge: Explain Need for DOL Rule Injunction”
It seems clear that the rep advisor (the small guy) is the only one who is going to pay the price for this rule. The government gets to tout they care about investors and the industry (Wall Street and large firms) have spent so much money getting ready for this change they no longer want a reversal. Everyone is happy and clients get treated better, or so the political story goes.
Meanwhile, the rep advisor is left holding the bag full of peril. The rep advisor is the one who will face legal charges for every hungry attorney and every client that looses money in the market. Great job! Even though they treated the client well (as most have always done), some judge, who knows nothing about the investment world now will get to charge the “greedy advisor”, making them a criminal regardless of ill intent or no. Charges will be implemented by the legal system if account values have gone down.
I for one am sick of the government not doing anything about the real bad guys out there and putting in place rules that make the everyday good rep advisor, subject to criminal charges for doing his/her job. Get ready for commercials on TV in the evening (after a market down turn), enticing losers in the market to come forward and prosecute their advisor!
By the way, a persons house is probably the largest investment most Americans will be involved in. How about a new rule that puts realtors in jeopardy with legal authorities as well. Let’s make them criminals if the home value goes down significantly in the future. Surely they couldn’t have been doing things in the “Best Interest of their Client” (selling the home for commissions), could they?
When the government gets involved in the intricate details in any industry from a far, the intention may be good “for the people” but the results are pathetic for the well meaning advisor who gets caught in the legal crossfire! Repeal and replace today!
More regulation is NOT the answer, accountability is! And, it’s up to the representative to have the clients best-interest as to what type of product is recommended as well as the company representing that product. Yes, the agent should be held responsible for which company he is selling that product through and his employer should give him the tools to make that decision! This is not anything new to most representatives, but the few need to be held accountable for their ethical choices!
