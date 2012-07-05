A.M. Best’s Global News Roundup: Interviews with Editors on Insurance Topics [Professional Services Close – Up]

Proquest LLC

A.M. Best Co. announced the release the June edition of the monthly video series Global News Roundup, providing video interviews with three editors from around the globe who chronicle the reinsurance and insurance sectors.

Watch the program at ambest.com/v.asp?v=gnr612. In this edition of Global News roundup:

- Gavin Davis of Insurance Insider (insuranceinsider.com) discussing the D&O implications of Facebook's IPO - ambest.com/ v.asp?v=davis612;

- Mark Hofmann of Business Insurance (businessinsurance.com) exploring the need for young talent in the insurance industry - ambest.com/v.asp?v=hofmann612; and

- Michael Loney of Reactions Magazine (reactionsnet.com) discussing the growth of the Asian reinsurance market, especially in Singapore - ambest.com/v.asp?v=loney612.

The podcast is hosted by John Weber of A.M. Best . Listen to the complete edition of the Global News Roundup at ambest.com/ v.asp?v=gnr612.

