ASTI Advances Safeguarding of Critical Enterprise Assets with New Encryption Module

|PR Web
"Companies and governments across the world are increasingly adopting data encryption to ensure the security of valuable data assets," explained
ASTI asserts that their data archiving solutions have always offered the highest level of data protection by securing data unaltered for periods greater than 50 years. However, the enhanced security level provided by encryption enables customers to comply with industry regulations making it a must have feature. Our customers within the healthcare and financial industries and court systems are requesting the new feature.
"Encryption assures compliance with stringent industry regulations such as the HIPAA HITECH act and Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standards, and can be used to protect court records as well," indicated
The company's encryption feature adds an additional level of security to the powerful
With key management being a critical component of any encryption solution, ASTI's implementation ensures security and availability of keys by providing compliant protection techniques. This includes encrypting all file level encryption keys and securely vaulting them before use in on-premises or off-site cloud key vaults, ensuring keys are always available for disaster recovery and maintaining user control.
Interested parties who would like to learn more about ASTI's cloud-integrated professional data archiving solutions featuring encryption should visit the company's website: http://www.alliancestoragetechnologies.com.
About
Integrated and scalable professional data archiving solutions include: Cloud Integrated Storage (CiS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), related management software, and direct attached libraries all with true Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM) as the core technology. Best-in-class global support services are available to sustain customer installations. Additionally, a complete line of certified Plasmon® parts are available. ASTI is committed to providing every customer with exemplary customer service and support from first contact through the life of the relationship. Thousands of businesses worldwide trust ASTI quality to secure their valuable investments in corporate data.
For further information, please visit http://www.alliancestoragetechnologies.com , or call 719-593-7900.
Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/08/prweb12107116.htm
|Copyright:
|(c) 2014 PRWEB.COM Newswire
|Wordcount:
|620
One thought on “ASTI Advances Safeguarding of Critical Enterprise Assets with New Encryption Module”
We moved off of this old optical technology years ago as higher performance and higher capacity solutions become available.
FCNE Named Aetna Institute of Excellence™ for Second Consecutive Year
Phillies find out just how special Hisashi Iwakuma is as the Mariners post a 5-2 victory
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- ICE the BICE so Americans can SAVE!
- Advisors In a Showdown with the Robos: Analysts
- Workers Contributing More To 401(k)s
- Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged
- Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Rep. Sessions Asks Trump to Delay DOL Rule
- ICE the BICE so Americans can SAVE!
- Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities
- 4Q Earnings Preview: IMOs, DOL and Rates
- Survey Finds Insurance Industry Slow to Adopt Advanced Analytics
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Smaller, More Focused Insurers Earning Profits
- Unum Posts Record Net Income In 2016
- CEO Says Aetna Will Stay In ACA Marketplace In 2018
- Demand For Short-Term Insurance Plans Could Surge If Health Law Is Relaxed
- The Secret Sauce For Health Care Reform
Life Insurance