Always with a song [The Sampson Independent, Clinton, N.C.]

Proceeds from sale of that CD will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for children, something that was always near and dear to Butler's heart.
"I was the first person to pay him to sing," recalled
The first song Travis ever sang in public was 'How Great Thou Art' and his father,
That traveling began with
"It was a Tuesday or Wednesday morning, back in the 80s," said Cashwell. He remembered
"I told him that I had a guy that does 'God Bless the
"He just blistered it, as I say," said Cashwell, choking up. That week long project was the catalyst for the singer to become an Ambassador for Carolina Telephone.
This was just the beginning for Butler and Cashwell. With Cashwell handling the technical aspect, and Butler singing, the two ended up performing for a party connected to a Super Bowl in
"It just mushroomed," said Cashwell. They kept moving on to even more of the national quality circle conferences all over the place and Coors even sponsored them for a 30-minute segment at one of these conferences.
"We always ended with 'God Bless the
"Travis and I had a team dynamic and we were the best of friends," Cashwell said. "Anything we did, we did, together."
One time when they were out performing for the cross country completion of
Cashwell's biggest regret, he said, was not getting more recordings of Butler performing.
"I do regret not getting enough recordings," he reiterated. "I wish we had more."
Later after Butler's death in 2011, Cashwell and the Butler family, along with others, created a CD for sale with net proceeds benefiting the
The goal is to raise
The current plan is to do another CD similar to the first after Christmas that will feature one of Butler's songs, "Peace in the Valley." Cashwell is looking forward to this challenge to make another CD and he said that he wants this new CD to be a CD that Travis Butler would be proud of.
If you would like to obtain a CD please visit Harold's Barbershop in
2 thoughts on “Always with a song [The Sampson Independent, Clinton, N.C.]”
I am very sad reading this because I did not know that Travis had passed away. I was there at that Quality Circle conference in Greenville. It was a wonderful event and I will never forget Travis and Ronnie. A lot of friendships were made during those days. I was the Sales Support Administrator and Travis came and performed for our office on many occasions. He was definitely a talented man and thought of him often since.
I knew Travis and Ronnie both are my friends Ed Mayo and myself spliced up fiber in the Hilton in Greenville for the convention the times we had with Ronnie were good . Travis was a engineer in Greenville and he was great to work with. I don’t have any ideas why we have to lose such great people so early in life. I count times like this as great blessings in my life and they become more dear to me as I get older , Thank you Travis my friend in heaven for your friendship and for making my job so much more enjoyable and to Ronnie for the good time we had at that time. Richard ” Cricket ” Keel Ret Cable Tech and Ret Staff Sgt Ncng
