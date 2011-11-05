|Copyright:
|(c) 2011 Oahu Publications Inc.
|Source:
|Proquest LLC
|Wordcount:
|512
Question: Whatever happened to the woman known in the news media as the "Black Widow?" Apparently she and her brother were involved in the death of their mother for insurance purposes.
Answer:
In
A 1997 movie "Bad to the Bone," whose plot involved a heiress who used her brother as a pawn in a scheme to rid herself of a lover, was based on Suh's case.
A documentary, "
Suh had persuaded her brother, Andrew, then 21, to fly from college on the
In
She supported herself with the remnants of an
In
After four months in prison, Suh received an additional two years for aggravated battery after lashing out at a prison staff member.
In the July film, "
--- This update was written by
7 thoughts on “‘Black Widow’ is serving life sentence for ’93 murder plot [Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI)]”
I would like to see Andrew Suh’s sentence reduced.
I agree
Andrew doesn’t need to serve 100 years. Please reduce his sentence.
I wholeheartedly agree
May they both rot in prison & get raped frequently
Andrew6 should get a reduce sentence
Andrew deserves clemency. There were so many mitigating factors that went overlooked in his sentencing. His sister is the one who deserves to rot. She manipulated her young brother who felt obligated by love and loyalty to do what she said, and he’s paid the price.
