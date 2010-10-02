Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP(R)) Expands Health And Wellness Programs in 2011

CHICAGO, Oct. 1 -- The Blue Cross And Blue Shield Association issued the following news release:

Members of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Government-wide Service Benefit Plan Federal Employee Program (FEP) can look forward to an expanded array of health and wellness programs and tools for 2011, including those related to annual physicals, well child care, smoking cessation, and treatment of depression during pregnancy. As part of its continued commitment to health and wellness and providing members with increased value, FEP announced that both Standard Option and Basic Option adult members will receive financial incentives for completing a Blue Health Assessment as part of their 2011 benefit package. Additionally, in compliance with the Affordable Care Act, FEP will offer even more preventive services with no cost-sharing for FEP members and adult children up to the age of 26 will be eligible for health insurance coverage under their parent's enrollment beginning January 1, 2011.

"This new incentive program with a focus on prevention will empower and encourage members who want to take charge of their health and well-being," said Jena Estes, vice president of FEP for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association (BCBSA). "We will continue to focus on finding ways to help FEP members achieve optimal health, while at the same time tailoring our offerings to keep premiums affordable and provide a mix of benefits that members can choose for the best fit."

Standard Option members who complete their Blue Health Assessment will receive a $50 reduction in their deductible and Basic Option members will receive a $35 debit card to use toward qualified medical expenses. In 2011, FEP members will receive free preventive services for adults and additional services such as nutritional counseling with no member cost share when preferred providers are used. FEP members will continue to receive free well child care from birth up to the age of 22, free cancer screenings, and free immunizations when they use their preferred providers.

Additional 2011 Standard Option and Basic Option benefit enhancements also emphasize prevention and wellness. For members trying to quit smoking, cost-sharing will be waived for generic, brand and OTC prescriptions for smoking cessation treatment for both Standard Option and Basic Option members who engage in the FEP smoking cessation program. Cost-sharing will also be waived for smoking cessation visits to a preferred provider.

For 2011, maternity coverage is enhanced to treat depression associated with pregnancy and benefits will be paid in full for up to four visits per year when a preferred provider is used. Also new in 2011, individual coaching on breastfeeding is now covered in full when a preferred provider is used.

Standard Option members also will enjoy more cost savings for switching to generics in 2011. Standard Option members who participate in the Generic Incentive Program, and switch from certain brand name drugs to a corresponding generic, will have their cost share waived for the first four fills of that generic medication filled through a preferred retail pharmacy or a mail order pharmacy.

New Consumer Tools for 2011

FEP is committed to helping its members take charge of their health and healthcare decisions by facilitating how members get health and wellness information. In addition to the current array of available tools, including WalkingWorks (R), MyBlue Personal Health Record, Blue Health Assessment and Blue Health Connection where members can receive health advice and information, FEP is offering new tools, including a product selection tool, an annual benefits statement and a treatment cost estimator. Highlights of new tools available for 2011 include:

* AskBlue for Federal Employees: An interactive tool that helps members and prospective FEP members determine what type of healthcare coverage is best for them. The online program asks questions about an individual's healthcare needs and budget, shares information about the products available in FEP, and provides a summary of a product recommendation that matches the user's unique needs.

* Annual MyBlue Benefit Statement: A high-level summary of a member's healthcare services and expenses for the past year. The statement includes medical and pharmacy claims information, out-of-pocket expenses and a quick summary of benefits. The statement is available on an annual basis and can be helpful to track, plan and budget for any future healthcare expenses, as well as provide a look at care received and related expenses.

* MyBlue Treatment Cost Estimator: An interactive tool that provides estimated service costs for certain medical expenses, assisting members in the decision-making process.

Standard Option and Basic Options Premiums In 2011 In 2011, for Basic Option the employee out-of-pocket contribution will increase $5.82 for single coverage for a new biweekly total of $52.32. Family coverage will increase by $13.62 for a new biweekly total of $122.53.

Standard Option out-of-pocket increases will be $5.58 for singles biweekly for a total out-of-pocket cost of $86.39. The family out-of-pocket premium is $199.20 representing an increase of $14.14 biweekly.

All changes will go into effect on January 1, 2011. Federal employees, retirees and their families will make their healthcare coverage decisions during the Federal Benefits Open Season, which runs from Monday, November 8, 2010, through Monday, December 13, 2010. Additional information about 2011 benefits will be available on FEP's Web site at www.fepblue.org. Starting October 20, 2010, members can call the Open Season Information Center at 1.800.411.BLUE for additional benefit information.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Government-wide Service Benefit Plan Federal Employee Program (FEP) has been part of the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) since its inception in 1960. Throughout its 50-year history, FEP has developed offerings that keep premiums affordable while providing innovative benefits to its members.

FEP will continue to offer a comprehensive benefit package along with innovative services and products to federal employees. FEP covers nearly 5 million federal employees, retirees and their families out of the more than 8 million people (contract holders as well as their dependents) who receive their benefits through FEHBP. BCBSA works with the Office of Personnel Management to administer the Service Benefit Plan on behalf of the 39 independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. For more information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield FEP, please visit www.fepblue.org.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 39 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide healthcare coverage for nearly 100 million members - one-in-three Americans. For more information on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and its member companies, please visit www.BCBS.com.

