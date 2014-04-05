End of Memphis auto inspections impacts businesses, safety

|By Kevin McKenzie, The Commercial Appeal, Memphis, Tenn.
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
Starr's shop has seen a lot less emissions work since inspections no longer force
"And that's business that's not going to come back to you, in other words, that's business that's not going to get fixed because the only reason they would fix it is to get through city inspection," Starr said.
In 2012 alone, more than 125,000 vehicles failed city inspection, sending owners to repair shops and auto parts stores to diagnose check engine lights, or to repair parking brakes, turn signals, rear lights, brake lights, head lights, windshield wipers, windshields, rearview mirrors, side mirrors, window tint, exhaust problems and mufflers.
But several auto repair business people in
"The whole air quality issue is just a big scam, but the people who are driving around without good, safe vehicles -- be it broken turn signals, no taillight, headlights out, those safety related items -- yes that needs to be inspected, that is a valid concern," said
At Jack Morris Auto Glass, third-generation owner
"They were supportive of the safety side of it, but they all said that emissions were the trigger," Morris said.
He did his homework, citing a 1990
Morris also pointed to other evidence, including a 2009
Yes, doing away with inspections created lost business opportunities, Morris said, but more crashes and higher automobile insurance rates are likely to follow.
"When I talked to the inspection station here they showed that 10 percent of the vehicles inspected were found to have one or more safety defects," he said. "That means 10 percent of those vehicles are now going around unsafe."
At Midas on
"We definitely felt it in the emissions and exhaust portion of our work," Brickhill said.
He said he might have had to lay workers off, but two left voluntarily to go back to school.
"Since then what's happened is that folks who should have been getting their cars checked out, now their cars are having some serious problems and they are having to come and see us anyway," Brickhill said. "Unfortunately, the repairs are probably a little bit more than if we had been able to catch them back in July and August."
Auto inspections in rear-view
The city's
Here, by the numbers, is inspection data for 2012, the last full year of operations:
410,974 -- Total number of vehicles inspected.
125,579 -- Total number that failed.
31.5 percent -- Failed tailpipe emissions.
24.8 percent -- Failed onboard diagnostics.
9.8 percent -- Failed safety inspection.
Source:
___
(c)2014 The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.)
Visit The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.) at www.commercialappeal.com
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|751
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “End of Memphis auto inspections impacts businesses, safety”
That is a bunch of crap. Don’t cherry pick what causes an accident in Memphis to suit your own agenda you’re beginning to sound like a Democrat.
You’re saying that a check engine light is the cause of more accidents than the fact people in Memphis are some of the most dangerous drivers because of their lawlessness and I don’t care attitude.
Tell me this how long has the Starr’s auto repair been in business? Because there wasn’t such laws in the past until greedy people wanted to control other people’s money so they created a way to do it and a story to support it. EPA is the way they steal money and Global Warming is the story they use to support it.
If you suggest we need these inspections so you can stay business that is no different than the EPA so I suggest you find another avenue of income. The people it hurts are people who can’t afford these repairs. Its not like everyone waits to get them done it because those repairs are expensive from the word go.
It is illogical to sell your story for the inspection to save your business only as it is for EPA to sell theirs because both of you are only concerned for your interest while taxpayers and poor folks suffer.
Discount Auto Insurance in Florida Added to Quotation System at Insurer Portal Online
Real estate company stands the test of time
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- U.S. Economic Growth Slowed In 4Q
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Massachusetts Financial Advisor To Plead Guilty To Securities Fraud
- Brokerage Firm Charged In Pump-And-Dump Scheme
- Chamber: IMO Exemption Proves DOL Fiduciary Fail
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Nationwide Adds 2 Index Options To New Heights FIAs
- AAP Responds to DOL FI Exemption: Boon or Bust?
- Great American Life Offers Two New Indexed Annuity Strategies
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Trump Administration Pulls Back On HealthCare.gov Ads
- Study Shows Link Between Debt And Mortality Rates
- Aetna’s Loss Could Be Hartford’s Gain, Moody’s Says
- Congressional GOP Sets March As Goal For Tackling ACA Reform
- CHOICE Act Would Add Public Option To Health Care Law
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Study Shows Link Between Debt And Mortality Rates
- MIB Life Index Reveals Uptick in Younger, Older Age Life Applicants
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend
- AXA Announces Extended Guarantee On BrightLife Protect