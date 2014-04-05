End of Memphis auto inspections impacts businesses, safety

By Kevin McKenzie, The Commercial Appeal, Memphis, Tenn. McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

April 06 -- Ed Starr estimates that business at Fox Plaza Tire & Auto Service is down 10 to 15 percent since the city of Memphis ended mandatory vehicle emissions and safety inspections last June 30 .

Starr's shop has seen a lot less emissions work since inspections no longer force Memphis residents to fix problems found before they renew car tags.

"And that's business that's not going to come back to you, in other words, that's business that's not going to get fixed because the only reason they would fix it is to get through city inspection," Starr said.

In 2012 alone, more than 125,000 vehicles failed city inspection, sending owners to repair shops and auto parts stores to diagnose check engine lights, or to repair parking brakes, turn signals, rear lights, brake lights, head lights, windshield wipers, windshields, rearview mirrors, side mirrors, window tint, exhaust problems and mufflers.

But several auto repair business people in Memphis said it's not only the loss of sales they see. They see bigger bills for customers who allow small problems to grow into more expensive ones. And they see a loss of safety on Memphis streets and highways with no inspections to force motorists to make safety-related repairs every year.

"The whole air quality issue is just a big scam, but the people who are driving around without good, safe vehicles -- be it broken turn signals, no taillight, headlights out, those safety related items -- yes that needs to be inspected, that is a valid concern," said David Steward , owner of Uncle Dave's Auto Repair on Summer.

The Memphis City Council ended decades of annual inspections for vehicles registered to city residents, contending it's unfair for only Memphis to bear the costs of fighting air pollution in Shelby County . A new proposed county plan for meeting federal air quality regulations counts on reduced industrial emissions, primarily those no longer coming from Cleo Inc.'s gift-wrap plant that shut down in 2011.

At Jack Morris Auto Glass, third-generation owner John Morris said he spoke to council members as well as city and county mayors before inspections were axed and stressed the safety issue.

"They were supportive of the safety side of it, but they all said that emissions were the trigger," Morris said.

He did his homework, citing a 1990 Government Accountability Office report that upheld a study finding that four states with periodic vehicle inspection programs had a 17 percent lower accident rate than six that did not. However, the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration disagreed and has cited studies finding no difference.

Morris also pointed to other evidence, including a 2009 Pennsylvania study estimating that 127 to 187 fewer people would die in fatal crashers each year due to the state's vehicle inspections.

Yes, doing away with inspections created lost business opportunities, Morris said, but more crashes and higher automobile insurance rates are likely to follow.

"When I talked to the inspection station here they showed that 10 percent of the vehicles inspected were found to have one or more safety defects," he said. "That means 10 percent of those vehicles are now going around unsafe."

At Midas on Brookhaven Circle , shop owner Bill Brickhill said he saw a 50 to 60 percent drop in customers for inspection-related troubles such as check engine lights and catalytic converters last summer after the Memphis inspections stopped.

"We definitely felt it in the emissions and exhaust portion of our work," Brickhill said.

He said he might have had to lay workers off, but two left voluntarily to go back to school.

"Since then what's happened is that folks who should have been getting their cars checked out, now their cars are having some serious problems and they are having to come and see us anyway," Brickhill said. "Unfortunately, the repairs are probably a little bit more than if we had been able to catch them back in July and August."

Auto inspections in rear-view

The city's Motor Vehicle Inspection Bureau officially shut down June 30 , ending years of vehicle emissions and safety inspections for city of Memphis residents.

Here, by the numbers, is inspection data for 2012, the last full year of operations:

410,974 -- Total number of vehicles inspected.

125,579 -- Total number that failed.

31.5 percent -- Failed tailpipe emissions.

24.8 percent -- Failed onboard diagnostics.

9.8 percent -- Failed safety inspection.

Source: City of Memphis

