Ground Broken On New Britain Costco; Fall ’15 Opening Projected

|By Don Stacom, The Hartford Courant
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
Contractors are starting the first phase of building a roughly 150,000-square-foot warehouse store on land known to local golfers as the Red Nine. At a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning, signs proclaimed that the New Britain Costco will open next fall.
Unlike the routine openings and shutdowns of local businesses, the
After the first version of the plan created spectacular public backlash, the company came back with a revision that quieted the opponents and appeared ready for fast-track construction. That was nearly four years ago.
"I can't believe we're finally standing here," said Mayor
"The most important part is 220 jobs. We need jobs and we need them now -- and these jobs pay higher than the minimum wage and have health insurance," Stewart said Wednesday morning before a couple dozen local and state officials took turns posing for photos behind ceremonial shovels.
Proponents welcome
Stewart has said the tax breaks make sense becausea the city couldn't take the risk that
"It was with Mayor
He has promised
Council Minority Leader
"This is one of the few employers that provides insurance for part-timers, it has reasonable hours on weekends and it closes for holidays," Bielinski said.
Stewart praised
It hit another potential snag Wednesday, when a lone resident tried to seek a last-minute injunction to block construction. The woman,
City officials said Wednesday afternoon that construction would proceed. Contractors will begin by clearing some woods so the new golf holes can be seeded now, and then will grade a section of the existing golf course for the store and parking.
___
(c)2014 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|812
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected you are using an adblocker. If you wish to enjoy our content please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
One thought on “Ground Broken On New Britain Costco; Fall ’15 Opening Projected”
Exactly!!!!!!
ING Trims Its Holdings In Voya Financial
Bullock administration enacts hefty 2015 rate increases for state employee health plan
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
- Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based VA At LPL Financial
- The Year In Politics: All About The DOL Rule
- Looking Ahead To 2017: Fixed Income Strategies And Tax Rules
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA
- Uncertainty Over ACA’s Future May Drive Insurers Away
- The Standard Launches Platinum Advantage IDI Product
- New York State Tweaks Insurance Rules To Combat Opioid Crisis
- What Happened When Maine Tried Allowing Health Insurance Sales From Other States
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies