Iraqi living family living in Kuna needs help for their two dwarf children [The Idaho Statesman, Boise]

But maybe God has a plan for you in
The day he arrived in
"I thought of my own daughter, who is a dwarf, and then the words of my wife came back to me: 'Maybe God has a reason for you to go to
A severe condition
Salman and his wife,
Three of the Salman children had Morquio syndrome, a type of dwarfism in which their bodies are missing an enzyme that processes carbohydrates, so the food they eat is slowly killing them. It causes abnormal development of bones and a bell-shaped chest; their joints are hypermobile and their legs are bowed.
The bones of their spinal columns are flattened and their heads are held in place just by muscles. This is the most dangerous symptom. They needed a spinal fusion to prevent irreversible spinal cord injury -- and paralysis.
None of these surgeries could be done in
Salman worked as hard as he could to provide for his family. He and his nephew were general laborers on the U.S. base. But then, they were targeted for death when they refused to help kill Americans. His nephew was killed.
That's when Salman issued his desperate prayers.
And, Hayes says, "One day in October, the
'I had to help this family'
Hayes is father to six children, a boy and five girls. His youngest, Corina, is a bright, outgoing, home-schooled eighth-grader. She is also a dwarf. When Hayes read the story about the Salman family, he sought out the reporter and arranged to visit.
Saja (pronounced SAGE-uh) Farhan, then 12, was sweet, loving and wise beyond her years -- the light of her family. She cradled her head in her shoulders, couldn't walk and desperately needed surgery.
So did Ali, 9, a 28-inch-tall goodwill ambassador with an impish grin. Baraa was 7, shy and observant. The younger two still could walk, but they were missing hip sockets, so it was difficult. It was a matter of time until the condition ravaged their bodies further.
For Hayes, the connection was immediate.
"I picked up Saja, put her on my lap and told her through an interpreter that I had a daughter with dwarfism. Saja was so happy, she asked if she could give me a kiss. Then all the children gathered around me and kissed me.
"I knew then and there I had to help this family."
What were the odds?
With the help of Schecter and others, Hayes started the process to bring the Salmans to
As Hayes and Salman tell the story, miracle after miracle fell into place, the answers to Salman's prayers. Visas were approved, and the family arrived in
They were buoyed by the momentum, the support, the donations and the amazing coincidences, such as finding a house to rent right next door to the Hayeses in
"In getting the family over here, my wife and I spent everything we had. We didn't know how we were going to get Saja her operation," Hayes says.
"Miracle after miracle had happened to get them here."
A life of terror and heartbreak
In his youth, Salman was a national soccer hero, kicking a game-winning goal in an
When he was 22, he was conscripted into the military. In the war with
The trauma of his injuries caused a stroke. He can't hear in his left ear, has limited use of his right side and sports a lopsided grin.
It's a miracle he's alive. And it's not the only one. "Coming to America is a miracle to me," Salman says.
Salman is able to work for only short periods of time and with great difficulty, so the family has no income. When his English improves, he thinks he might like to be a barber.
The light goes out
In
Donations are harder to come by. It's expensive to live in
Hayes scraped together enough money to take Saja and the family back and forth to
But on
Hayes and Salman were with her, Hayes holding her hand when she died.
"It was like losing one of my own children," Hayes says. "So many good things had happened to that point, I had not expected anything to change."
Hayes still treasures the photo of Saja giving him a kiss the day they met in
"I wanted her to have what my daughter had," Hayes says. "(Saja) never asked for anything except love and attention."
'We learn from this'
Although heartbroken, Hayes knew he had to support his two families, emotionally and financially. He returned to work as an air ambulance pilot, commuting between
He won't talk about figures but acknowledges the family's bank account ends up at zero every month.
"I fell in love with Saja. I knew I had to help them somehow. I didn't know it would be this huge. I am overwhelmed," he says.
"Saja was really my inspiration. Now, I'm scared to death of losing Ali and Baraa. But (still), I pray every night for a miracle. ...
"Maybe we learn from this that things that are worth it are hard. If it was easy, it wouldn't be a challenge."
Running out of options
Today, Ali is 12, a tiny, gregarious, irrepressible sixth-grader, grinning from ear to ear and brimming with optimism.
"I like America," he says. "Because it's nice. The people are nice."
When he's asked about his height, "I say, 'That's what I was born with.' "
Ali's sister, 10-year-old Baraa, is just the opposite: quiet and studious. Her smile lights her face.
Ali has asthma. Baraa has a leaky heart valve and gets sick frequently. Health issues aside, though, they're normal kids. They like to play outside, pedal their toy cars, watch TV, shop.
"Sometimes you get tired and you can't walk, you can't move," Ali says. "Somebody have to pick you up. ... Somebody have to not play with you too hard."
Children born in
But today, it's a race against time. Because their heads are held in place by muscle, not their spines, every day there is an increasing chance that the base of the skull will bruise the spinal column. If that happens enough, Ali and Baraa will become quadriplegics. Then there will be no options.
Already, Baraa is getting weaker. A specialist in
Mother's helper
For as long as she can remember, 13-year-old Dhuha -- who is not a dwarf -- has taken care of her brothers and sisters. In
She's the family translator. She's thrilled to be in ninth grade. She's been student of the month and on the honor roll at
But Dhuha worries about her father's health. She worries about the operations her siblings need. She worries about who will care for the children when their parents are gone.
"I would hope (the operations can come) soon," she says. "(But) fear comes to mind."
The test of faith
Hayes is awed by what this one family has had to endure.
"They have been tested," he says. "For those that have been more blessed, our test is to see if we'll step up and help those less fortunate.
"It is amazing how much (hardship) has happened to one family. I love them. They love me. They just feel like part of the family now."
Salman and Al Attwani still believe in miracles. Sitting in their living room, which is not in
They call
"
"America should be very proud," his wife says of Hayes.
After an afternoon of playing with the children, Hayes gets ready to make the trip across the yard in
"Love you," he calls out as he walks out the door.
"Love you, too," little Ali calls after him.
One thought on "Iraqi living family living in Kuna needs help for their two dwarf children [The Idaho Statesman, Boise]"
I wonder how the kids are doing today in 2017. I wish there would be a update on the Family
