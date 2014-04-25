MTA, Ministry of Health & Welfare and TAITRA Promote Taiwan’s Medical Tourism Sector

Proquest LLC

The Medical Tourism Association (MTA), the Ministry of Health & Welfare , Taiwan and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) have joined together on two strategic initiatives designed to showcase Taiwan's top-rated healthcare system and booming medical tourism industry.

In a release, the groups said that the first is the World Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress Taiwan 2014 (WMTC Taiwan 2014), which will take place June 26 & 27th at the Taipei International Convention Center . The event will bring over 400 participants from 25 countries to focus on networking and engaging in a diverse span of industry topics such as the quality of care available in Taiwan , healthcare development and investment, medical tourism research, healthcare free trade zones, global insurance, wellness, and clinical quality improvement.

According to Peter W. J. Huang , President & CEO of TAITRA, "We are pleased to partner with the MTA and WMTC on such an important initiative for our region. This event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Taiwan and its neighbors to showcase the high quality of care available in Asia , and to strengthen our position as a top medical tourism destination. We encourage participants from Taiwan's healthcare and tourism sectors, as well as international stakeholders to join us for two exciting days of sharing and learning."

The second initiative, launching simultaneously with the congress, is the much-anticipated Taiwan Medical Tourism Destination Guide. This full-color illustrated guide is filled with practical tips and recommendations for patients seeking medical care in Taiwan . It features information on hospitals, clinics, medical procedures, hotels and tour operators, as well as tourism information.

The guide will be available for patients free online at http:// www.MedicalTourism.com and a printed version will be available on Amazon.com , iTunes and Kindle. Renee-Marie Stephano , President of the Medical Tourism Association , said, "Countries around the world who are interested in promoting themselves as medical tourism destinations should consider the work being accomplished by Taiwan . It is a prime example of what a combination of high quality healthcare infrastructure and diversified marketing can accomplish. We are thrilled to be working with TAITRA and look forward to including Taiwan in our select group of Health and Wellness Destination Guides."

http://www.wmtctaiwan.com

