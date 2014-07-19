Moving Toward a Public Safety/Public Health Model

By Aufderheide, Dean H Proquest LLC

Mental Illnesses in America's Jails and Prisons:

The U.S. continues to have one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, with only 5 percent of the world's population, but nearly 25 percent of the world's inmates.1 Inmates are spending more time behind bars as states adopt "truth in sentencing laws," which require inmates to serve 85 percent of their sentence behind bars. In 2012, about one in every 35 adults in the U.S. (or 2.9 percent of adult residents) was on probation or parole, or incarcerated in prison or jail - the same rate observed in 1997.2 If recent incarceration rates remain unchanged, an estimated one out of every 20 people will spend time behind bars during their lifetime; and many of these criminal offenders will be suffering from mental illnesses.

There has been an alarming increase in the number of mentally ill individuals behind bars. Today, about 20 percent of prison inmates have a serious mental illness; 30-60 percent have substance abuse problems; and when including broad-based mental illnesses, the percentages increase significantly.3 For example, 50 percent of males and 75 percent of female inmates in state prisons, and 75 percent of femelles and 63 percent of male inmates in jails, will experience a mental health problem requiring treatment services in any given year.4

It also appears that the individuals being incarcerated have more severe types of mental illnesses, including psychotic disorders and major mood disorders. In fact, on any given day, between 2.3 and 3.9 percent of inmates in state prisons are estimated to have schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders; between 13.1 and 18.6 percent have major depression; and between 2.1 and 4.3 percent have bipolar disorder.5 Across the nation, individuals with severe mental illnesses are three times more likely to be in a jail or prison than in a mental health facility, and 40 percent of individuals with a severe mental illness will have spent some time in their lives in either jail, prison or community corrections.6 Our jails and prisons have become America's major mental health facilities - a purpose for which they were never intended.

From Deinstitutionalization to Transinstitutionalization

In the early 1960s, states embarked on an initiative to reduce and close their publicly-operated mental health hospitals, a process that became known as deinstitutionalization. Advocates of deinstitutionalization envision that deinstitutionalization would result in the mentally ill living more independently, with treatment provided by community mental health programs. However, the federal government did not provide sufficient ongoing funding for community programs. At the same time, states reduced their budgets for mental hospitals, but provided no proportionate ongoing increases in funding for community-based mental health programs. As a result, hundreds of thousands of mentally ill individuals were released into communities that lacked the resources necessary for their treatment. The system was, and is, broken. A report from the U.S. Surgeon General's Office titled, Mental Health: A Report of the Surgeon General, indicated that, "Even more than other areas of health and medicine, the mental health field is plagued by disparities in the availability of and access to its services."7 Consequently, a great number of the deinstitutionalized individuals suffering from mental illness were, in fact, "transinstitutionalized," a process in which the mentally ill are alternately and repeatedly routed between the mental health and criminal justice stystem.8

Managing Mental Illnesses in Jails and Prisons

There is an abundance of statistics compiled by government agencies and advocacy groups underscoring the challenges associated with the management of mental illnesses in jails and prisons. Mentally ill individuals in the criminal justice system often have multiple disorders, including substance abuse, and are often ostracized by other inmates and stigmatized by their illness. Some become overly passive, withdrawn and dependent during incarceration; others may become agitated, episodically violent, or engage in nonsuicidal self-injurious behaviors; and still others may become disruptive, refusing to obey orders.9

The Scope of the Problem

The Association of State Correctional Administrators (ASCA) consists of individuals who are directly responsible for the administration of the correctional facilities or correctional system of a jurisdiction on a full-time basis. These individuals include heads of state corrections agencies across the U.S., as well as each province of Canada and any U.S. territory, possession and/or commonwealth. ASCA conducts an annual survey of member agencies to gather information on the top issues facing corrections. In its survey conducted in June 2013 , "managing mental health populations" was ranked as the fourth most difficult issue facing corrections, even ahead of the cost of medical treatment.10 Underscoring the importance of the issue, an expert in violence at prisons and jails stated, "Right now, jails and prisons are grappling with a population they are not prepared to deal with. It is not so much a fault on the part of the correction [al] system. They are simply not equipped."11 The costs are exorbitant, burdening the budgets of correctional administrators. In fact, it costs American taxpayers an astounding $15 billion per year to house individuals with diagnosed mental disorders in jails and prisons (300,000 incarcerated individuals with mental illnesses at a cost of $50,000 per person annually).12

Meeting the Challenge

In Estelle vs. Gamble (1976) the courts clearly determined that the Eighth Amendment requires that prison officials provide a system of ready access to adequate medical care, including mental health care. Thus, there is no doubt that federal and state governments have a mandate to provide access to adequate treatment for the mentally ill in America's jails and prisons. But in addition to providing access to necessary care, the critical issue for mental health programs is to "get smart on mental illness" by utilizing metrics that identify maladaptive inmate behaviors that often result in threats to institutional security, inmate and staff safety, and are costly in terms of human and financial resources. Quality assurance, utilization management and risk management programs may be important in assessing the efficacy of mental health delivery systems, but it is vital to begin incorporating new metrics that measure the impact of mental health programming on reducing disciplinary reports, use of force, self-injurious behaviors, cell extractions, placement of mentally ill inmates in restrictive housing and reducing recidivism.

A Public Safety/Public Health Model

In developing effective care and management strategies, there needs to be a paradigm shift that conceptualizes mental illness in jail and prison environments as a public safety/ public health issue. The rationale is that individuals with mental illnesses are more likely to be arrested, convicted and move through a relentlessly revolving door between incarceration and the community. Mentally ill offenders, for example, may refuse prerelease continuity of care planning or, after release, fail to show up for their initial appointment with a community provider. Also, they are often unable to access community treatment because of lack of available community programs, a reluctance to treat them and/or because community mental health centers are unprepared to treat people who have a criminal record. To begin curbing recidivism of the mentally ill, corrections professionals need to conceptualize mental illness as a chronic illness and extend public health services into the prisons immediately upon incarceration. By managing mental illness as a chronic illness, where the severity of the symptoms wax and wane in response to genetic and congenital vulnerabilities, environmental influences and individual behavior, public health and safety officials can collaborate in developing more effective and efficient strategies for managing mentally ill inmates in America's jails and prisons and after release into their communities.

Perhaps now more than ever, the care and treatment of mentally ill offenders in jails and prisons has become a public safety/public health issue. With individuals coming out of jail and prison having disproportionately high rates of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, the time is now to adopt a public safety/public health model for combating mental illness in America's jails and prisons. The time for a paradigm shift is now.

Dean H. Aufderheide , Ph.D., is the director of mental health services for the Florida Department of Corrections and a nationally-recognized expert in correctional mental health. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent any official policy or position of any state or federal agency. Aufderheide can be reached at aufderheide. [email protected] dc. state, fl. us.

