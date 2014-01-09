N.C. Department of Utilities Commission Issues Order Regarding Matter of Samantha Lynn Piner, d/b/a Miracle Movers, 513 E. Lanier Street, Wallace,…

|Targeted News Service
N.C. Department of Utilities Commission Issues Order Regarding Matter of
In the Matter of
RECOMMENDED ORDER GRANTING APPLICATION FOR CERTIFICATE OF EXEMPTION
HEARD:
BEFORE:
APPEARANCES:
For the Applicant:
For:
For the Protestant:
RAMAEKERS, HEARING EXAMINER: On
On
On
On
Upon call of the matter for hearing, Applicant was present and represented by counsel; Protestant was present and represented himself. In support of its application, Applicant offered the testimony of its principal,
On
Based upon careful consideration of the testimony and evidence presented at the hearing and the entire record in this proceeding, the Hearing Examiner makes the following:
FINDINGS OF FACT
1.
2. On
3. On
4. At the time of the hearing, which was convened on
5.
6.
7.
8. At the time of the hearing,
9.
10.
DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS
Protestant Dunnagan maintained that the Applicant does not have the knowledge or experience to be granted a certificate of exemption; in particular, he asserted that Applicant has no knowledge in performing estimates and applying costs as well as abiding by the rules and regulations in the MRT. Protestant Dunnagan asserted that if
Protestant Dunnagan stated in his closing remarks at the hearing that:
I'd like to say I came here today to show what's really happening. Again, in my opinion, I think I have established that fact that Samantha has been involved with A Magic Move since 2006. She has been involved with Always Moving and Storage [sic] since 2011. That gives you plenty of opportunity to establish yourself and know what you should know about the moving business. And, in my professional opinion of 40 years in the business, Samantha is not qualified to hold a job as owner or manager. She possibly could work in the office. But, as far as being the owner and establishing the overhead and seeing how much she is going to make as far as the profits go, she has not established that, in my opinion. It is, also, my opinion that what's happening here with
Protestant Dunnagan sponsored two witnesses in support of his position, witness Duckworth and witness Few.
Upon direct examination by Protestant Dunnagan, witness Duckworth testified, "I don't know
During cross-examination by Applicant's attorney,
Protestant Dunnagan's witness Few testified that most, but not all, of the Mayfair Reserves apartment complex moves performed by
During cross-examination, Protestant witness Few testified that he does not know
Applicant witness Piner testified that
In addition, witness Piner stated that in
During the hearing, witness Piner testified that the certifications she made in Paragraph 3 on pages 2-4 of the application, filed on
In regard to the Protestant's concern about Applicant's connection to
The Commission recognizes that applicants and operators may hire employees possessing criminal backgrounds. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Instead, it is a management decision that the Commission believes to lie within the purview of the operator of the business rather than a matter for the Commission should necessarily become involved in addressing. There are obvious practical limitations to the Commission's ability to obtain and review such information concerning every employee of an applicant or operator. More importantly, imposing such a requirement would run the risk of having the Commission become too involved in the management of the businesses providing intrastate HHG moving services in the state. That said, the management and operation of these business, as they affect the public interest, are legitimate interests of the Commission, and should the hiring decisions of a certificate holder and the actions of its employees negatively impact the public interest, the Commission retains the authority to investigate and respond to such circumstances. (Emphasis added.)
The Hearing Examiner finds and concludes that no convincing evidence has been presented by the Protestant and its witnesses that would support a denial of the Applicant's request for a certificate.
The Hearing Examiner recognizes that
Upon careful consideration of the application for a certificate of exemption filed with the Commission on
1. Applicant is fit, willing, and able to properly perform the service of household goods transportation within
2. Applicant will abide by the tariff requirements as established by the Commission and adopted in MRT.
3. Applicant is financially solvent and able to furnish adequate service on a continuing basis by maintaining the required insurance protection, maintaining safe, dependable equipment, and being able to settle any damage claims which may arise.
4. Applicant will maintain and has on file with the
5. Applicant will maintain and has on file with the Commission's Operations Division a certificate of general liability insurance coverage in the minimum amount of
IT IS, THEREFORE, ORDERED as follows:
1. That the application for certificate of exemption filed by
2. That the Applicant shall maintain its books and records in such a manner that all of the applicable items of information required in the prescribed Annual Report to the Commission can be used by the Applicant in the preparation of such Annual Report. A copy of the Annual Report form shall be furnished upon request made to the Public Staff -
3. That the Applicant shall maintain its books and records in such a manner that all of the applicable items of information requested in its prescribed quarterly Public Utilities Regulatory Fee Report can be used by the Applicant in the preparation of such report and payment of quarterly regulatory fee. Any questions regarding the regulatory fee report and/or regulatory fee should be directed to the Commission's Fiscal Management and Administrative Division at 919-733-5265.
4. That all vehicles, whether owned or leased, and used by the Applicant in its household goods operations must be identified with Applicant's name, city, state, and certificate of exemption number on both sides of each vehicle in letters not less than three (3) inches high. Such vehicles must also be identified with Applicant's certificate of exemption number on the left upper quadrant of the rear of each vehicle in letters not less than three (3) inches high.
5. That the Applicant shall attend a Maximum Rate Tariff Seminar no later than three (3) months from the date of this Order.
6. That this Order shall constitute a certificate of exemption until formal Certificate of Exemption No. C-2562 has been issued and transmitted to the Applicant, along with a copy of Maximum Rate Tariff No. 1.
ISSUED BY ORDER OF THE COMMISSION.
This the __8th _ day of January, 2014.

One thought on “N.C. Department of Utilities Commission Issues Order Regarding Matter of Samantha Lynn Piner, d/b/a Miracle Movers, 513 E. Lanier Street, Wallace,…”
My name is David Dawsey and I am sole proprietor of my service business in Tampa Florida known as the Woodsmith. I specialize in on site cosmetic repair for wood finishes. My customer base is made up of cabinet companies, architectural woodworking companies, general contractors and a loyal following of home owners.
Late last year I received a call from Andrew Zeffiro of Miracle Movers requesting service for a moving customer in Riverview Florida. I did not want this work as it was structural and not cosmetic repair and it was not in the city where I live. “Drew” claimed desperation being so far from home and I accepted. Big Mistake. At that time I also gave my hourly rates for my service.
The customer in Riverview has indicated a desire to comment on the services and integrity of Miracle Movers. I can share his contact info or have him contact you. On his paperwork the owner/manager of Miracle Movers had left a letter out of his last name and is shown as “Chris Wihoit”. The customer also provided the following professional listings for Miracle Movers. UC 2562, DOT2461529, MC 852349 that I have yet to confirm.
While I was at the customers home we called the company at my request to avoid any surprises for them and to authorize additional work that had not been described by Drew. My work was then completed to the customers satisfaction.
I mailed an invoice on 11/08/16 and followed up about three weeks later to make sure it was received. I was told it was not. I sent another and was told they didn’t get it either. After sending a third invoice they called and blamed their postal carrier for the delay.
They have not answered or returned calls from myself or their customer since. I believe these people are predators and I would appreciate any fairness that you may be able to bring about
