Workers’ compensation carriers can expect to see little change in payrolls in 2010 and are unlikely to see premium increases in 2011, National Council on Compensation Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Klingel said at the American Association of State Compensation Insurance Funds’ National Issues Conference…
One thought on “NCCI CEO: ‘Little Change’ in Workers’ Comp Payrolls in 2010; Premium Increases Not Projected for 2011”
I’m wondering if this same cycle is bound to happen again if we hit another recession. The market looks great right now, but with interest rates increasing I can’t help but think the economy (Which is driven by low interest rates) will slide. As of now, the economy seems stable and premiums are increasing from 2016 to 2017. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself.
