Passages Malibu CEO Pax Prentiss Celebrates 14 Years of Sobriety

Unlike many of today's drug and alcohol rehab centers, CEO and co-founder Pax Prentiss also suffered through the same addiction struggles that brought the thousands of clients to Passages Malibu and Passages Ventura for 13 years.
Prior to opening
Through their innovative, holistic approach, Prentiss found lasting sobriety without the typical pitfalls of relapse. His 14 years of sobriety is a testament to the fact that Passages' groundbreaking addiction treatment philosophy and method works. It's not only worked for him, but it has saved, changed, and enhanced the lives of thousands of others in his wake.
"On every anniversary, I'm grateful to my father for having the love, tenacity, and wisdom to find a new way to bring me to sobriety. I did try the 12 Step way and it just didn't work for me. We knew there had to be another path and we found one," says co-founder and CEO Pax Prentiss. For more information on Passages' addiction treatment philosophy and methods, please visit: http://www.passagesmalibu.com/addiction-treatment-philosophy/
Further testament to Passages' success are the industry accolades and achievements the rehab center has received over the years, including being Joint Commission Accredited, ranking as the No. 1 rehab in the world by HealthCare Global, and being named one of the "Most Luxurious Places to Dry Out" by the prestigious
"More than the industry taking notice - which does mean a lot - what is truly gratifying is seeing the many faces graduate our program and check in with us over the years to thank us for their continued sobriety. While I am proud and thankful for my 14 years of sobriety, it's even more satisfying to see how many others we have helped," says Prentiss.
Today, both Passages Malibu and Passages Ventura are even more accessible to helping others by accepting many forms of insurance. If you would like to have your insurance run, please call (855) 878-8901.
At Passages Malibu - Addiction Ends Here™
About Passages Malibu & Passages Ventura:
Founded by
The co-founders are also authors of the acclaimed series of treatment books that include their groundbreaking flagship book, "The Alcoholism & Addiction Cure."
At Passages, we believe: Addiction Ends Here.
For general inquiries about treatment, contact: (855) 878-8901.
Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2014/09/prweb12142455.htm
20 thoughts on “Passages Malibu CEO Pax Prentiss Celebrates 14 Years of Sobriety”
I sobered up thru AA, NA, and good sponsorship. Today, I still consider myself an addict after 32 years of continuous, progressive sobriety. Through the grace of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, I continue on my journey towards a land where there is no evil, sadness, or sorrow. My brother, you will stumble, you will fall, but always, get up, get up and get up again, dust yourself off, shake it off. No time to rest, the road to sobriety is long, continuous, rocky, and never ending but the cravings WILL cease, the mental shakes will end. Your love of life will return, respect from your peers will return. You will once again experience the peace that you lost so. Hang in there!
Everybody has their own way if i could afford it ID go get pampered and waited on and from what i gather recieve a mágico cocktail ofrece no pain or anxiety as needed Just non narcotic i would be there
I heard that Pax had a DUI about 6 months ago and relapsed as well. Please comment on this. LOL
Well, I’m commenting on yours because I am not one bit surprised to hear this. I was just watching T.V and saw his STUPID commercial once again. It bothers me EVERY TIME. Although I am happy he is spreading some type of awareness, spread the correct type. But this time when his commercial came on I had the need to want to contact him personally about that statement! I have reached a breaking point. I have been clean from all drugs excluding occasionally alcohol use for 6 years now. I have not drank since my 2.5 year old was born. (NO EXCUSES I KNOW)! I also have a 8 year old. What gets me every time is when he says, “I was an addict for 10 years now I’m not”. ONCE AN ADDICT ALWAYS AN ADDICT!!! JUST A RECOVERING ONE!!!! Or is he saying that his method is any better/different? It seems it is; it’s worse. I agree w/the more modern ways and not the subsatute medications. I though was not fortunate enough to lye in a mansion and on a beach while I dried out. I’m battling that now personally w/the subsatute medicine. I already battled methadone, and it turned me to herion. I am now on Suboxone. My advice to ANYBODY is please WAIT IT OUT! Do not subsatute one for another. Although I am clean from herion I still have a battle ahead of me to fight. And in my case I did it for my daughter, otherwise I woul have done it differently. I could literally write a book as I’m sure we all could. All I’m getting at is that statement. And thank god I am here to share this, as my 2.5 is asking me for chips. (LOL, so bitter sweet). Thank god! #recoveringaddict#blessed#fighter#strong
You can not socially drink alcohol is a Drug been clean since 9/2/01
May God bless you. One day at a time. I had a counselor tell me before,”There’s 24 hours in a day…you sleep 8, well you got to work 8, now it’s up to you what your going to do with the rest of IT! Lol..
I got a tickle out of that one there.
Why are you moderating my comment. Is it that you don’t want to admit the truth? Recovery is recovery…be honest or don’t use it for monetary gain Pax and his bloodline!
Well I have been an addict for 20 years and the only thing that has worked for me is a 12 step program I know my addiction is outside my door doing push ups waiting for me to just put one more in me I see he encourages people to go home and try to drink like a normal drinker but if he has ever been in an addicts shoes he would know if we was to just put one more in us could be death for an addict like me. But if it worked for him great but please don’t con people into thinking they could be cured because this is life and death don’t play with people’s lives because it is a daily struggle I fight my demons everyday and I thank God which I choose to be my higher power that I get to wake up another day not dope sick or able to tie my own shoes because I was so sick I work today I am free today but it didn’t come freely to me I have fought each day to remain sober I haven’t seen a cure and honestly I wish at times there was because I couldn’t imagine my kids going through what I went through if I had a cure I would give it freely because each life is precious that’s what Bill W all he wanted is for us to give what was so freely given to us help another alcoholic not charge them smh
Do people really think that this place cares about them, it is all about money, rich people with big egos and Shallow minds. I bet they laugh all the way to the bank about how Stupid these people are. They do have a great business going.
I am an addict myself and Every time I hear this commercial I am irritated. We all know that once an addict/alcoholic we are ALWAYS an addict/alcoholic. I get what you’re saying BUT someone who is new and struggling and wanting to get clean this really isn’t what you’re wanting/needing to portray.
Having been in and around addiction my entire life, both personally and professionally, I am not speaking “as an outsider” so to speak. First, the AA/12 step program did NOT work for Pax? OK, I’ll accept that. However, it has in fact worked for millions of people — worldwide — so let’s be very clear…it did NOT work him. That’s all. One cannot cast some all-encompassing blanket that AA/12 step program does NOT work. Pax found “another” way or an “alternative” way, and if he wants to say his way is better — well, it was for him. That’s his claim. It doesn’t mean it’s better for ALL and it certainly doesn’t mean that AA/12 step programs do not work.
Second, their (Pax/Passages) philosophy, mindset, methodology, whatever you want to call it — is nothing more than that; their philosophy. It doesn’t have to contain why another — philosophy, method, alternative, etc. — does NOT work. It doesn’t have to belittle another alternative; certainly one that has been helpful to millions of people worldwide, and is one of the most widely accepted positive and successful alternatives. In addition, not speaking directly to or about Passages — rehab and AA/12 step program are not mutually exclusive. It is NOT one or the other. Quite the contrary — most rehabs integrate a 12 step program as part of their treatment, and even more have a 12 step program as part of their discharge, follow up, etc. treatment program. I’ve had friends, clients, others go to rehabs all over the world and I can’t remember an example of AA/12 step program NOT being part of the discharge/treatment program — 90 meetings in 90 days, a meeting a day, finding a sponsor, etc. Is this the ONLY way? No, that is the point of my entire comment.
Lastly, I think Passages — and I know people who have gone there — is an option that is obviously not available to everyone. If it is available to someone, and they believe it can work for them, do it. I think any step toward true sobriety is a good one — and for the most part, there is no such thing as a bad step (aside from the addict offering excuses, denial, etc.). I don’t like the “trivializing” or “demeaning” of one school of thought toward another — especially when it’s AA/12 step program being labeled as “they don’t work” — and while those statements may not be present in this article, I’ve seen and heard the inference before. That conversation, and Pax’s philosophy, beliefs, or whatever you want to call it, surrounding “the disease” and addiction not being a disease, and all that — perhaps that is a discussion outside the scope of this article and discussion. Thank you.
I think everyone is high on these comments
I got on this site for a friend. ..I have never had a addiction problem. …what a treat
I don’t think Pax’s method vs.AA is the issue,it is what ever method works for the individual! Everyone is being too ultra sensitive about Pax’s comments! I have many friends and exes that have struggled with addictions to alcohol,crack,heroin and yes even pot! Some of them,12 step AA programs have helped.Some AA did not help.Some are well and doing better,some are alive and struggling,some of my friends and exes are sadly dead.I was raised by an alcoholic mother who turned me off on substances who was more abusive under the influence so I chose to go the other way using no substances but consider myself a dry drunk experiencing the same symptoms of anxiety & depression that many of my loved ones also suffer.I have chosen to tuff my way thru with shaking hands & bouts of depression with the help of therapy and antidepressants.After talking with my friends that have not been succesfull in their recovery,I agree with Pax that underlying psych issues of fears,anxiety,and inability to cope with daily life and not having learned any coping skills have not been addressed with therapy.I definitely also do see a genetic addiction component in my family of alcoholics and my loved one’s families.Therefore I believe ideally both approaches could and should be combined.As far as cost yes Passages is top of the heap but has anyone checked out prices of the everyday rehab programs,sadly without insurance no one can afford them either.A human life is priceless! Whatever works is the way everyone should look at this life threatening & altering condition!
People are what they perceive themselves to be, even if it’s an outdated cliché such as ” Once an addict always an addict “, not true, I hate being labeled. There are many ways to healing and recovery, not just one. AA/NA have helped many people, but in the same token it does not mean that a ” for profit ” recovery center isn’t just as good. Keep your minds open, use the tools that you have learned and lose the clichés ! It’s never easy but it does get easier with time. You can choose to live without labeling one’s self, yes I to was once an addict, I’m not anymore, and yes I to relapsed a few times, but that’s part of recovery. Figure out your own path even if it’s not agreeable with others.
Relapse is not a part of recover. You are quite misinformed.✌️
Relapse is not a part of recovery. Many of us with substantial clean time have never relapsed.
$85K worth of counseling and therapy is not the way to lasting recovery. AA might not work for everyone but long term change is necessary and that doesn’t occur in a 30 day program alone. That’s what I find helps the most with 12 step programs is the continual support over time. There’s nothing this place does that you can’t get for 20% of the price and that is every bit as effective. And you can then do the same non-AA work if it’s 12 step programs you’re against. I met people who went to passages and they said it was nothing special, just a lot of individual counseling
Their book worked for my husband and it was only $15.00.
I have been an active addict for over 31 yrs of my 43 years of life. I had heard of the alternative to 12 step from my old heroine crack dealer who is now a drug counselor. I have struggled and relapsed over and over with only 2 yrs of sobriety straight and during my pregnancies. This last time( 6years ago)I actually faced all the pain I was self medicating and rebuilding my family and not doing the 12steps and I felt it worked for Me. Now. I have dealt with death and other disastrous things that before would have triggered my addiction. Now, I really know I will not have that craving. I know it sounds weird . It’s like before counting my clean days and starting over from day one wasn’t working for me or the 12 steps. Don’t get me wrong , I will saythe 12 steps made me a better human but it really didn’t stop me from using. This is my inexperience and I’m not a counselor and I’m not that familiar with passages except what my friend the drug counselor has told me about. But, dealing with the underlying guilt, pain, hurt, anger etc.. worked for me.
