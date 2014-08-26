|By Kristen Consillio, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
Gold was one of four isle health insurance executives who received substantial raises as President
"The executive pay for this organization does not appear to be out of line with organizations of comparable size (with
The average compensation for a CEO of a nonprofit health organization with annual revenue between
Gold has been a vocal critic of the state's troubled health insurance exchange -- created to enroll the uninsured -- and the fees that came along with the new health care law.
HMSA estimates it will pay
Meanwhile, smaller insurers have also cited higher costs related to the ACA and all have had to modify medical policies to meet the provisions of the law, which included adding drug coverage and other benefits to health plans.
Total compensation for AlohaCare's CEO
Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, the state's largest health-maintenance organization, was the only insurer that reduced its top executive's pay. The HMO paid its regional president
TOP EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
2013 2012
Source: Hawaii Insurance Division
___
(c)2014 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|415
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “Pay for HMSA CEO rises to $1.3 million”
no wonder HMSA is a non profit organization…..the managers take all the money home, while premiums are rising and benefits decrease…..a case for the Attorney General in my opinion
Clients Can Find Life Insurance for Seniors Who Have Diabetes
Retirement fund for state workers posts second straight double-digit return
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Caution Urged in Wake of DOL Rule Reprieve
- GOP, Trump Taxes Ding Texas, Boost Rich Investors
- ICE the BICE so Americans can SAVE!
- Advisors In a Showdown with the Robos: Analysts
- Workers Contributing More To 401(k)s
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Trump Order on DOL Rule: What It Means
- Rep. Sessions Asks Trump to Delay DOL Rule
- ICE the BICE so Americans can SAVE!
- Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities
- 4Q Earnings Preview: IMOs, DOL and Rates
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Smaller, More Focused Insurers Earning Profits
- Unum Posts Record Net Income In 2016
- CEO Says Aetna Will Stay In ACA Marketplace In 2018
- Demand For Short-Term Insurance Plans Could Surge If Health Law Is Relaxed
- The Secret Sauce For Health Care Reform
Life Insurance