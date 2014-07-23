Sex, tax fraud claims made against Boca Raton property owner Batmasian

By Alexandra Clough, The Palm Beach Post, Fla. McClatchy-Tribune Information Services

July 24 -- James Batmasian , one of the most prominent commercial real estate owners in Palm Beach County , is embroiled in lawsuits with two former employees who accuse him of creating a sex-filled hostile work environment, where bank and tax fraud were routinely committed as part of a "financial crimes enterprise."

The lawsuits cast new light on Batmasian, the largest private owner of commercial real estate in downtown Boca Raton . But to leasing agent Karla Sotomayor , Batmasian was something else: A man with a "voracious sexual appetite for Latin women," an employer who frequently indicated he was romantically interested in her and a landlord who directed her to rent space to massage parlor tenants and demand sexual favors from the tenants for him and his friends -- in exchange for free or reduced rent, according to a 56-page complaint filed in June in Palm Beach County Circuit Court .

Sotomayor is suing Batmasian, his wife, Marta, and Daron Tersakyan , whom Sotomayor called Batmasian's "right-hand man," for discrimination and harassment. Sotomayor, who is from Ecuador , has filed a charge of discrimination with the Florida Commission on Human Relations against the Batmasians, the lawsuit said.

In addition, Batmasian's former chief financial officer, James Baker , is suing Batmasian as a whistleblower. Baker alleges in Palm Beach County Circuit Court that he worked for Batmasian starting in June 2007 and was fired in May 2013 "after repeatedly complaining of illegal conduct" by the defendants in violation of the Florida Whistleblower Act.

This conduct, Baker alleges, consists of "rampant mortgage, wire, financial, accounting and tax fraud."

Examples include allegations of false tax returns designed to evade millions in taxes to the federal government and the failure to disclose and pay payroll taxes by misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

The complaint alleges the IRS is seeking $6 million in payroll back taxes from the Batmasians.

Baker's complaint also claims the Batmasians' general counsel, Jason Lazar , would comment about how "unbelievably bad the fraudulent financial statements" were and he couldn't believe he had to pass them on to lenders. Many times, Lazar told Baker that "we are all going to jail" if the fraud were discovered, the lawsuit says.

Baker claims Marta Batmasian told him soon after he started work that "only suckers go to jury duty and pay taxes."

The Batmasians have aggressively sought to have the cases sealed from the public view, and thus far have obtained a temporary seal on the Sotomayor case.

The Palm Beach Post obtained copies of the complaints from the public court files maintained by the Clerk of Court.

In a letter sent to The Palm Beach Post on Wednesday, Batmasian attorney George Sigalos said: "Our clients strongly believe that the allegations and claims in both the Sotomayor action and the Baker action are false, baseless, without merit and defamatory."

Batmasian's history is colorful. He's a major philanthropist and active in several charities, as is his wife, Marta.

He's also a felon who pleaded guilty and went to federal prison in 2008 for failing to pay $253,513 in federal withholding income tax for employees. Batmasian, a Harvard Law School graduate, had his law license suspended that same year.

That conviction recently made headlines when Florida Gov. Rick Scott canceled a fundraiser at Batmasian's home after word emerged Scott was raising money for his re-election campaign at the home of a felon.

Batmasian has had other brushes with controversy.

In June, police arrested Xiaoqin Li , 50, for her role allegedly running a house of prostitution at the O'Asian Wellness and Spa , at on Glades Road in Boca Raton . Batmasian owns the property, accounting to county records. O'Asian pulled down more than $10,000 a month by charging its exclusively male clientele for "happy endings" and more in its massage rooms, investigators say. At one point, Health Department officials paid a visit to the spa and suspected the female employees were living in rooms on the business' second floor.

In her lawsuit, Sotomayor claims that Batmasian "and his buddies" were clients at O'Asian.

And in 2006, Boca Raton Police raided a North Federal Highway business they said was a brothel. Batmasian was on the list of alleged customers.

After his 2008 conviction, Batmasian spent less than a year in prison for income tax evasion and returned to running his real estate empire, which includes acquiring, improving and renting out space. The Batmasians own commercial or residential property from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton worth more than $100 million , according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser office.

Among his Palm Beach County properties: The signature Royal Palm Place shopping plaza on Federal Highway in Boca Raton .

The lawsuits by Sotomayor and Baker are the latest claims by former close Batmasian associates who are bringing their grievances into the public eye.

Since 2012, Batmasian has been embroiled in nasty litigation with his main contractor, Joseph Falso , who claims he is owed millions of dollars by Batmasian for work done on his properties. The two men used to be close friends; now they are hurling lawsuits at one another.

In her complaint, Sotomayor alleges James Batmasian was a regular at massage parlors located in properties he owned in Boca Raton and Broward County . She said she started work at Investments Limited in 2006, was fired in 2009 and then returned within a year.

Some of Sotomayor's claims:

--Sotomayor alleges she was instructed by Batmasian to deal with the various massage parlors he referred to as his "jac shacks." Batmasian demanded that she procure massage parlor gift cards from his tenants as partial payment for the back rent;

--Sotomayor alleges that she was instructed by Batmasian to have sexual liaisons with some of his business associates, which she said she did not do. She said Batmasian also commented frequently on her breasts and made crude references to women's body parts in her presence. In her complaint, she says she repeatedly told Batmasian to stop, but to no avail.</p>

--Sotomayor alleges that in 2011, she was ordered to rent space to a woman whom Sotomayor claims is a "known mistress" of Batmasian and runs businesses as a massage therapist. The complaint alleges that this woman rented space at 170 E. Boca Raton Road #5 with a company called Spa Envy and J & Spa LLC ; later Sotomayor alleges Batmasian moved her to 2840 NW 2nd Avenue , #105. The complaint claims Batmasian said he would take care of her build-out free of charge in return for sexual favors.

--Sotomayor claims she was instructed to look for a place for another woman, described as an "attractive Latin female from Colombia ," who rented space in Deerfield Beach for her Lotus Spa . The complaint alleges Batmasian gave the woman a free build-out. The complaint also claims Batmasian wanted the woman to be in a position to owe him sexual favors in return for the favors he gave her, such as reduced rent. According to the complaint, Batmasian wrote an email demanding: "Get me $3-4,000 worth of 1-hour free massages from our spa tenant at 197 S. Federal. Get like 50 of them and the spa can turn them in towards rent as they are used." Sotomayor alleges Batmasian started taking friends to the spa, "all of whom are older men looking for sexual favors."

--Sotomayor also makes a host of other sex-related allegations, including a claim that in 2012, a brothel secretly was built atop the Boca Art studio at 803 E. Palmetto Park Road .

--There's also an allegation that before he went to prison for payroll tax evasion in 2008, Batmasian gave Boca Raton attorney Josh Gerstin about $400,000 so he could pay Batmasian's "prostitutes" money while he was away. Sotomayor was ordered to put charges on her personal credit card while he was in federal prison by purchasing things for his personal prostitutes, such as expensive handbags and snuggies, she alleges.

The Batmasians fought back against Sotomayor -- by suing Baker, their former chief financial officer.

In a July 2 lawsuit in Palm Beach County Circuit Court , they allege that while he was CFO, Baker used a computer thumb drive to steal trade secrets and proprietary information from the Investments Limited computer network. They also say he stole company Yahoo emails.

The Batmasians allege Baker helped Sotomayor by providing confidential information to her. The Batmasians also claim Baker used the stolen information in Batmasian's ongoing litigation with Falso. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Baker, the return of confidential information and damages for breach of confidentiality.

Baker fired back with his own lawsuit against the Batmasians on July 14 .

Overcharging commercial tenants for CAM, or common area maintenance, was a practice, Baker's lawsuit alleges. Among those tenants overcharged were Bank of America , Chops Lobster Bar, Chipotle and Family Dollar , the complaint alleges. When tenants questioned the expenses, fake property insurance invoices were created to justify the increased CAM charges, according to the complaint.

In addition, Baker alleges that the accounting department would send fraudulent personal statements to lenders. Baker claims he lost his job because he kept complaining about the bank and tax law violations and because he refused to create fictitious reports for a loan servicer, Red Capital Group of Columbus, Ohio , on loans that totaled $67.9 million .

The Sotomayor complaint is temporarily unavailable to the public from the Clerk's office. Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Catherine Brunson has placed the case on the August docket to hear evidence and consider the Batmasians' request that the case be sealed.

Staff writers Jane Musgrave , Fedor Zarkhin , Sonja Isger , and staff researcher Melanie Mena contributed to this report.

