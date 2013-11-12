The Honolulu Star-Advertiser Kokua Line column [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

|By June Watanabe, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|McClatchy-Tribune Information Services
ANSWER: The reciprocal benefits law remains in effect for people who are prevented by law from getting married.
In
If the same-sex marriage bill is approved by the state
But same-sex couples who aren't currently receiving reciprocal benefits would not be able to get them once they are legally allowed to get married.
--Same-sex couples currently not in a reciprocal beneficiary relationship cannot enter into that relationship after the bill is signed into law because they would have the right to be married.
--Same-sex couples already in a reciprocal beneficiary relationship will not see a change in their benefits if same-sex marriage is legalized. Rights and benefits that have accrued to them as reciprocal beneficiaries "will continue uninterrupted," Lopez said.
--If you want to get married and are able to get married under the marriage statute, you do not have to terminate your reciprocal beneficiary relationship.
Instead, "If you want to get married and now are able to get married, then your reciprocal beneficiary status automatically will terminate," Lopez said. "But again, you won't lose your rights that accrued during that period."
For example, a same-sex couple owns a house together as so-called "tenants by the entirety," and they decide to get married.
"There will be no break in that status," Lopez said.
Tenants by the entirety can't sell or give away their interest in the property without the consent of the other, and a tenant inherits the property at the other's death.
RECIPROCAL BENEFITS
Those interested in entering into a reciprocal beneficiary relationship must register with the
You can get information about reciprocal benefits on the department's website -- is.gd/rAj3t3 -- including how to register for such a relationship and how to terminate one.
Lopez said that while civil union partners (under state law) have the same rights and benefits as people who are married, "reciprocal beneficiaries have fewer rights than people who are married."
"But one of the important rights for reciprocal beneficiaries has been being able to own property as tenants by the entirety," she said.
She also noted that some companies "have required, at the very least, a reciprocal beneficiary relationship in order to extend health benefits to the partner."
In addition to real property and health insurance rights, other rights reciprocal beneficiaries have include rights to inheritance, hospital visitation and health care decision-making, and to sue for wrongful death.
The reciprocal benefits law has been in effect in
The civil union law, which took effect in 2012, provides same-sex couples the same rights and benefits as married couples in the state.
MAHALO
Write to "Kokua Line" at
___
(c)2013 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com
Distributed by MCT Information Services
|Wordcount:
|710
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “The Honolulu Star-Advertiser Kokua Line column [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]”
On Waipahu Depot Rd, fronting Servco Waipahu Toyota, I noticed New no parking signs by the canal but cars are still parking there and police don’t tag those cars , is it still legal to park there ? Please clarify . I don’t want to get a citation. Thank you
24 violate DHHL rules, review finds [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Tax hit from building sale widens Pacific Office’s loss [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Confused Over DOL Delay? AAP Provides a Reader’s Digest Recap
- DOL To Delay Fiduciary Rule 60 Days
- LTCi Claims Originating From Home Rise 3 percent
- OMB Pushback Endangers DOL Fiduciary Rule Delay
- What Do You Mean By A Long-Term Investment?
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Confused Over DOL Delay? AAP Provides a Reader’s Digest Recap
- Structured VAs a Bright Spot in Slumping Market
- OMB Ponders Legal Implications of DOL Rule Delay: Sources
- 2016 Fixed Annuity Sales Break Record
- Warren’s Woes: Why the Senator Makes Case to Repeal and Revise DOL Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Disability Claim Rule Raises Duties for Administrators
- GOP, Dem Foes Join in Mock ‘Search’ for ACA Replacement Bill
- Health Care Reform: The Sausage-Making Has Started
- Aetna, Cigna Among Insurers Represented At Meeting With Trump
- Consumers Uncertain Over ACA Repeal
Life Insurance