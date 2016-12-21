By a "We are proactively embracing and participating in the evolving landscape around personal transportation through our work with world-class institutions at the forefront of this automotive revolution," says Allstate's Senior Vice President of Product Innovation The research project scope includes machine learning, artificial intelligence and highly autonomous vehicle systems. Allstate, which has a legacy of more than 85 years spent protecting drivers on the road, sees this as an opportunity to help shape the future of the insurance industry. Stanford Professor "We see an autonomous vehicle future more as a matter of when, not if, and we want to be prepared to best serve our customers no matter who or what is behind the wheel," says Allstate's Director of Innovation and Research HYPERLINK "http://www.allstatenewsroom.com/" nThe Keywords for this news article include: Our reports deliver fact-based news of research and discoveries from around the world. Copyright 2016, NewsRx LLC
By a
"We are proactively embracing and participating in the evolving landscape around personal transportation through our work with world-class institutions at the forefront of this automotive revolution," says Allstate's Senior Vice President of Product Innovation
The research project scope includes machine learning, artificial intelligence and highly autonomous vehicle systems. Allstate, which has a legacy of more than 85 years spent protecting drivers on the road, sees this as an opportunity to help shape the future of the insurance industry. Stanford Professor
"We see an autonomous vehicle future more as a matter of when, not if, and we want to be prepared to best serve our customers no matter who or what is behind the wheel," says Allstate's Director of Innovation and Research
One thought on “Allstate Announces Autonomous Vehicle Research Agreement”
Just another way for the companies and government to spy on individuals. Hopefully this will be stopped once Donald Trump takes over. Sick of all the intrusions from agencies and Government
