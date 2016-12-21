Allstate Announces Autonomous Vehicle Research Agreement

By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Insurance Weekly News -- - Working toward a future where more autonomous vehicles are on the road, Allstate Insurance Company announced a multi-year research agreement with the Intelligent Systems Laboratory at Stanford University . Allstate's goal is to help pave a way for safer roads.

"We are proactively embracing and participating in the evolving landscape around personal transportation through our work with world-class institutions at the forefront of this automotive revolution," says Allstate's Senior Vice President of Product Innovation Howard Hayes . "We aim to learn about, and contribute to the algorithm research, software platforms and the datasets, tools and standards related to connected and autonomous vehicles."

The research project scope includes machine learning, artificial intelligence and highly autonomous vehicle systems. Allstate, which has a legacy of more than 85 years spent protecting drivers on the road, sees this as an opportunity to help shape the future of the insurance industry. Stanford Professor Mykel Kochenderfer will serve as the principal investigator during the three year project.

"We see an autonomous vehicle future more as a matter of when, not if, and we want to be prepared to best serve our customers no matter who or what is behind the wheel," says Allstate's Director of Innovation and Research Sunil Chintakindi , who will lead the project for the insurer. "Allstate has long supported auto highway and safety reforms like seat belts, air bags and teen driver education. This is the logical next step as driverless technology continues to evolve."

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Now celebrating its 85th anniversary as an insurer, Allstate is widely known through the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®."

