Amid repeal talk, more sign up for Obamacare Data show nearly 300,000 increase from previous year

As of
That is nearly 300,000 more sign-ups than at the same point a year earlier, signaling strength in the marketplaces despite
"Nationwide demand for health coverage is higher than ever, as Americans prove again that marketplace coverage is vital to them and their families," Health and Human Services Secretary
The strong enrollment is complicating
More than 10
And Tuesday,
"Obamacare should be repealed finally only when there are concrete, practical reforms in place that give every American access to truly affordable health care," he said, adding that process would likely take time.
The "repeal and delay" strategy has been panned by leading patient, physician and other health care groups, which have warned it jeopardizes coverage for millions of Americans.
But Trump seemed to suggest Tuesday that Republican lawmakers should charge ahead. In an interview with the New York Times, the president-elect said a repeal vote should come "probably some time next week," and "the replace will be very quickly or simultaneously, very shortly thereafter."
Few health care experts or congressional officials believe that timeline is realistic, as there is no consensus among
Meanwhile, Obama administration officials have been urging Americans to continue signing up for health plans even as the administration prepares to hand over control of the marketplaces following Trump's
But many consumers are worried, and officials said Tuesday that federal call centers have fielded more than 35,000 calls from Americans who have asked if they will have coverage next year under a Trump administration.
The coverage expansion has recorded historic gains in the last three years, as more than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health insurance and the nation's uninsured rate dropped to the lowest level ever recorded.
Many of these Americans have low incomes and rely on
About 11 million got commercial health plans last year through HealthCare.gov and similar state-based insurance marketplaces created through the law. More than 80 percent of these consumers receive government subsidies to offset the cost of their premiums.
The open-enrollment period continues through
Credit: By
One thought on “Amid repeal talk, more sign up for Obamacare Data show nearly 300,000 increase from previous year”
CNN has no credibility concerning the TRUTH !!!!!!!
Sovereign Health Announces a New Article in 'The Hill' Discussing Changes That President-elect Donald Trump Could Make to ObamaCare
African Pharmaceuticals Market, Forecast to 2020
