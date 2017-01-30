Some ACA provisions that have helped the 65-and-over set might go bye-bye if it's repealed, as
--Obamacare, as the ACA is commonly known, expanded
In 2017,
--Seniors' free screenings for diabetes, heart disease and cancer, in addition to free flu and pneumonia vaccinations included under the ACA could also fall by the wayside. House Rep.
--One of the proposal to replace Obamacare is to convert
Senior advocates fear that the frailest seniors citizens might lose this assistance when they most need it, especially if states have to choose between programs in an economic downturn.
--The cost of insurance premiums for people in their 50s and 60s is likely to go up, more so than in past years. Before Obamacare, insurance companies charged the older set several times more than a younger person for the same policy. The ACA limited insurance companies to charging older people only three times more.
There is some good news, however. Some Republican proposals made public shy away from messing with
Another proposal, introduced by four Republican senators last week, gives states three options in a repeal-and-replace environment. States can either syay on with Obamacare, move to what senators are calling a "market-based" insurance expansion, or simply opt for no coverage expansion "without any federal assistance."
Called the "Patient Freedom Act of 2017," the senators' proposal doesn't touch the
In addition, the advocacy group
___
(c)2017 Miami Herald
Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “An end to Obamacare could hurt those who never even thought about it”
Healthcare cost include components for research and development, which requires investment throughout one’s life. It could be argued young people should invest more in R&D than older people because they will benefit more. All people have pre-existing conditions. Some have been diagnosed and others have not. Every American should be expected to contribute throughout their life for conditions not yet diagnosed or treated. Parents assume responsibility for their children until they reach age 18. Americans need to assume personal responsibility for accidents, injuries and hospitalization through insurance. A&I can affect anyone at any time. The final component is treatment which includes preventative care, testing, diagnosis, medication, and medical care. Older people generally require more of these services which should be reflected in their premiums. Those that elect not to participate by not taking personal responsibility may have to have healthcare rationed.
Insurance Company Seeks Ruling On Payout To Accused Parents-Killer Kyle Navin
Governor: Put abortion rights in New York constitution
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Michigan Man Sentenced In $4.3M Ponzi Scheme
- Is the RIA Profession In Severe Decline?
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Massachusetts Financial Advisor To Plead Guilty To Securities Fraud
- Brokerage Firm Charged In Pump-And-Dump Scheme
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- 4Q Earnings Preview: IMOs, DOL and Rates
- Survey Finds Insurance Industry Slow to Adopt Advanced Analytics
- Genworth Sets March 7 For Shareholder Vote On Acquisition
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- The Secret Sauce For Health Care Reform
- Aetna Discussing Boston Move With Massachusetts Officials
- Thousands Leaving Aetna After Early Retirement Initiative
- The Health Savings Account Might Have Its Moment
- Aetna Tops 4Q Forecasts, But Projects Low For 2017
Life Insurance