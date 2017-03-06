Top Product Design Firm Awarded for Breaking New Ground
“After the market crash in 2008, Variable Annuities took a huge hit, and it became very difficult for insurance carriers to effectively hedge their guarantees. Companies started pulling out of the Variable Annuity business, while others raised fees, scaled back benefits and reduced the investment flexibility,” said Annexus Co-Founder and Lead Product Designer
“This led Annexus to partner with some of the smartest minds in finance and the investment community to focus on FIA evolution,” continued Dady. “Our FIAs have essentially evolved into structured products leveraging ‘smart beta’ indices developed by some of the largest investment banks and leading academics in finance. This innovation has helped further improve the risk adjusted returns of a client portfolio, while meeting an even broader range of client needs over the traditional FIA. We are excited to be at the forefront of this fundamental shift in the industry, and we are honored to be recognized as Annuity Innovator of the Year.”
“We see Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and
Annexus will receive the “Annuity Innovator of the Year” award at the 2017
About Annexus
Annexus designs solutions to help Americans grow and protect retirement savings. For over a decade, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products. In close collaboration with design partner Genesis Financial, Annexus has forged partnerships with Nationwide, Athene and Securian, as well as J.P. Morgan,
4 thoughts on “Annexus Named Annuity Innovator of the Year”
Congratulations and, well deserved!
Great work and solid returns! my Annexus clients are super happy and so am I…excited for the next rollout in Scottsdale!
Congratulations Ron & Don!!
Well deserved. Congratulations to all at Annexus! For more than a decade now products have stood the test of time as safe-money vehicles that stand well ahead of any other safe money options and serious, informed clients know this.
Rick W.
Congrats & many thanks for your forward thinking, easy to understand & explain brochures/illustrations.
Life Insurance