The letter congratulates the new head of the federal health agency and reads, in part, "We eagerly anticipate working with you to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with sensible solutions that give states more flexibility and Americans more options. However, we recognize that this process will take time, and we implore you to do everything in your power to ensure that these millions of Americans who have been protected from Obamacare do not lose their insurance now." In In addition to Cotton and Boozman, the letter was signed by Sens. The letter reads in full: Dear Secretary Price, Congratulations on your confirmation as Secretary of We appreciate Since the enactment of the ACA, millions of Americans have either lost their health insurance or have seen their premiums skyrocket. We are committed to working with you to ensure this does not continue to happen. In 2013, HHS created a transitional relief policy that would allow individuals and small groups to maintain certain "Grandmothered" insurance plans. In states that opted for transitional relief, Grandmothered plans are individual and small group plans purchased after enactment of the ACA and before The transitional relief policy was extended in We eagerly anticipate working with you to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with sensible solutions that give states more flexibility and Americans more options. However, we recognize that this process will take time, and we implore you to do everything in your power to ensure that these millions of Americans who have been protected from Obamacare do not lose their insurance now. We respectfully request that HHS issue guidance by Read this original document at: https://www.cotton.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=614
Read this original document at: https://www.cotton.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=614
One thought on “Arkansas Senators Ask Administration to Relieve Americans of Obamacare Burdens”
I truly don’t understand why they want to replace Obamacare.I believe it’s stabilized because my premium from last year went down.Wheras parts may need to be replaced,all of it does not.I believe that there are other motives behind the replacement.Which is Resentment and hatred,which will not work.
CAPITO DISCUSSES MINERS PROTECTION ACT WITH WEST VIRGINIA UMWA RETIREES
Following Letter from Senator Hassan and Colleagues, Trump Administration Backs Off Reported Plans to Increase Health Insurance Costs for Older…
Life Insurance