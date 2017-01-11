WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis (FL-12) took to the House floor today to speak on the failures of Obamacare in Florida , where premiums have increased by double-digits and the number of insurers statewide has dwindled.

Full remarks are below, or go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3l2q34ijVA to watch online.

" Mr. Speaker , I rise to say that families across Florida are feeling the burden of Obamacare.

"Premiums have skyrocketed an average of 19% in our state, and insurers are fleeing the market left and right.

"In fact, 73% of counties in Florida only have one insurance provider, leaving people with higher costs and less choice when it comes to their health care.

"That is why the President's health law has failed the people of Florida .

"And now, Republicans are offering up solid solutions to make our nation's health care system work for everyone, without pulling the rug out from anybody's feet.

"We're focused on a more affordable, more personalized health care plan that empowers patients, not Washington .

"I am proud to serve on Energy and Commerce's Health Subcommittee as we begin our first steps this week to bring relief to the people of Florida and the nation. Thank you."

For additional information on House Republicans' health care plan, go to: http://abetterway.speaker.gov/?page=health-care.

Read this original document at: https://bilirakis.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/bilirakis-families-in-florida-are-feeling-the-burden-of-obamacare