BPC President Jason Grumet Issues Statement on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON , Jan. 20 -- The Bipartisan Policy Center issued the following statement by President Jason Grumet as President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence prepare to be sworn in:

" Inauguration Day is a time for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, to join together in wishing wisdom, prudence, and success for our nation's new leaders. After a contentious and divisive election season, this good will may not come easy for all, but it is essential to America's strength and wellbeing.

" President Trump and Vice President Pence face a number of critical challenges in the months ahead. Not least among them are designing a plan to fix dilapidated infrastructure, tackling tax reform, modernizing immigration law, bringing certainty to the future of health care for millions of Americans, and establishing an effective working relationship between the White House and Congress .

"Recent history demonstrates that durable progress can only be achieved with support from both parties. The Bipartisan Policy Center stands ready to work with the new administration and Congress to capitalize on opportunities for meaningful collaboration, debate, and achievement."

EditorVail-5751862 EditorVail