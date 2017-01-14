Clicky
BRIEF: Murphy, Soto will attend Orlando rally to oppose Obamacare repeal

Jan. 14--News that lawmakers took the first steps toward repealing the Affordable Care Act has led communities across the nation to plan protests, including one in Orlando on Sunday.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto say a repeal would be "pulling the rug out from under families" who rely on the act for health insurance, they said in a news release.

The lawmakers will join families, health-care professionals and others who are opposed to the repeal at 3:30 p.m. at Lake Beauty, 1600 S. Orange Ave. It's part of a grass-roots "Day of Action."

"It's irresponsible and reckless to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement," Murphy said in a statement. "Health care and jobs for thousands of central Floridians are at stake."

The repeal effort was widely anticipated after Republicans gained control of the House, Senate and White House in the November election. The Senate and House this week approved a plan to ditch the law.

2 thoughts on “BRIEF: Murphy, Soto will attend Orlando rally to oppose Obamacare repeal”

  1. The affordable care act has saved a lot of lives. Some our older people and our little ones would not get to see a doctor or get the medicine they need. My husband had fall at home and hit his head and broke his neck. If it had not been for thé affordable care act hé would not havé gotten thé care that he did.

    soûls not havé gotten thé care that je dis

    Reply

  2. I hope the Affordable Care Act will not be something of the past. Questions to consider:

    Did the ACA raise the cost of healthcare?

    Was this program a solution to the healthcare crisis?

    What are a few success stories?

    What about the program need(ed) to be improved?

    What are the alternatives?

    Reply

