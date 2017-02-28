Office of Congressman Tony Cardenas

February 27, 2017

Cardenas Guest Highlights ACA Importance

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tomorrow, U.S. Representative Tony Cardenas will host Karen Brooks as his guest to President Trump's first address of Congress . Ms. Brooks , a resident of North Hollywood , reached out to the Congressman's office in January to share her experience with the Affordable Care Act. Representative Cardenas and Ms. Brooks will join other members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and their guests at 2:00 pm for a press conference and media availability in 421 Cannon House Office Building .

" Ms. Brooks' story is a crucial example of why American families can't afford a repeal of the ACA," said Representative Cardenas . "At its core, the Affordable Care Act protects hard-working families from healthcare decisions that could break the bank. It's helped millions of people in our country - from folks struggling to get coverage because of a pre-existing condition to parents who aren't sure if they can afford to bring their baby into the emergency room. I will continue to fight for folks like Ms. Brooks to ensure that every American gets the care and dignity they deserve."

Ms. Brooks benefitted from the Affordable Care Act after receiving an emergency C-section two years ago, endangering her life if she were to get pregnant again. Because of the ACA, Ms. Brooks could afford to acquire a potentially life-saving IUD. In addition, Ms. Brooks and her children have benefitted from the pre-natal and pediatric care put in place under the Affordable Care Act. These kinds of critical healthcare options were not covered before the ACA.