Congressman Issa Releases Discussion Draft of Obamacare Replacement

Full text of the draft bill is available online here http://house.us1.list-manage.com/track/click?u=009f153912959c1a47d399bf6&id=c1b8a7d846&e=072de41cf2. Following the draft bill's release, "No matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, people are worried about what the future holds for their health care. I hear every day from constituents who've lost their health insurance plans or who've seen their costs rise because of Obamacare. Yet, with repeal before us, I also hear from constituents who are worried about losing coverage for pre-existing conditions or who have been saved from financial hardship by the prohibition on lifetime caps. The plan I'm proposing frees us from Obamacare's burdens, while focusing on what works, to create a simpler, patient-centered, market-based health care alternative that puts patients back in the driver's seat of their health care." "The architects of Obamacare famously said 'we have to pass it to know what's in it' and that the American people are 'too stupid to understand' Obamacare to begin with. That's not how legislation should be done. My 10-page bill is simple, short, and will be posted online for all to read and review. I encourage feedback so that together we can advance a solution that protects patients, and truly puts your needs first." Bill highlights: Repeals Obamacare Gives all Americans access to purchase the same health insurance plans offered to federal employees and their families Includes guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions Prohibits lifetime caps Allows for coverage for dependents until age 26 Offers hundreds of privately-run, high-quality healthcare plan Eliminates the individual mandate. Guarantees coverage and offers flat-pricing regardless of age or gender Provides a number of plans available across state lines and is portable from job to job
"No matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, people are worried about what the future holds for their health care. I hear every day from constituents who've lost their health insurance plans or who've seen their costs rise because of Obamacare. Yet, with repeal before us, I also hear from constituents who are worried about losing coverage for pre-existing conditions or who have been saved from financial hardship by the prohibition on lifetime caps. The plan I'm proposing frees us from Obamacare's burdens, while focusing on what works, to create a simpler, patient-centered, market-based health care alternative that puts patients back in the driver's seat of their health care."
"The architects of Obamacare famously said 'we have to pass it to know what's in it' and that the American people are 'too stupid to understand' Obamacare to begin with. That's not how legislation should be done. My 10-page bill is simple, short, and will be posted online for all to read and review. I encourage feedback so that together we can advance a solution that protects patients, and truly puts your needs first."
Repeals Obamacare
Gives all Americans access to purchase the same health insurance plans offered to federal employees and their families
Includes guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions
Prohibits lifetime caps
Allows for coverage for dependents until age 26
Offers hundreds of privately-run, high-quality healthcare plan
Eliminates the individual mandate.
Guarantees coverage and offers flat-pricing regardless of age or gender
Provides a number of plans available across state lines and is portable from job to job
One thought on “Congressman Issa Releases Discussion Draft of Obamacare Replacement”
This does not address the issue of affordability. Would all family be able to afford medical insurance. Obamacare is based on income and u get credit from government to reduce the cost. This does not address this issues.
