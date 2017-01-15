Those who gathered at the
"We have heard the
"This will cause chaos and cost lives," DeLauro added.
She noted more than 20 million people now have insurance because of the ACA. Its repeal, she said, "will have a chilling effect in our state; 180,000 people in
DeLauro also noted: "And 210,000 individuals in
In addition, DeLauro said more than 1.8 million
DeLauro noted that her friend
DeLauro said she will continue to fight for the ACA on behalf of people like Wasil.
"A farmer in
Courtney also recounted the owner of a frame shop approaching him Saturday morning in his store and saying: "I didn't have health insurance until two years ago" when the ACA made it possible for him to get coverage.
Courtney added, "The repeal will help people who are not in desperate straits. The people who will pay are those calling our offices."
A registered nurse who has seen this desperation up close,
Hurteau said before the ACA was enacted, she was turned down by every insurance company she applied to for medical insurance because she had a pre-existing condition.
"When I was able to use the ACA, it brought me the greatest peace of mind. It saved me from bankruptcy, losing my home and untold anxiety. It's the best thing that ever happened to me."
Hurteau said it would be "totally disastrous" if the ACA were to be repealed. "I can only hope and pray to God that our Congressmen and government officials can do something about this horrible tragedy that is set to occur."
Connecticut Lt. Gov.
Stein recalled an elderly
Dr.
DeLauro urged residents to "extend pressure" to fight for preserving the ACA. She noted a rally for this cause will be held Sunday in
One thought on “DeLauro: Repealing Obamacare ‘will cause chaos’”
This is just another diatribe of the same old liberal propaganda. Can’t you think of anything original. The Republicans have said there won’t be a repeal without a replacement!! Don’t you read??
