Mullane died at his home in the village of Golf, Fla., on
Mullane, born in
Mullane became CEO in 1983 and oversaw a five-fold growth in the company's financial size, expanding into new products and markets including overseas, before stepping down in 1993. The company made it through the retrenchment of the 1990-93 recession without the sorts of mass layoffs that were becoming common in that era.
Outside of corporate life, Mullane embodied the commitment to God, country and family. A graduate of the
He would typically start his day in prayer at the
Then a
Mullane considered himself a risk-taker in a conservative industry, but spoke about the CEO's role as a protector. "The greatest responsibility I feel is to the people in the organization," he said in a 1988 Courant interview. "You don't want to make a mistake that would cause other people pain."
A later Courant story described a style that would soon nearly vanish from corporate life: "Mullane would roam the halls of Connecticut Mutual every Christmastime to wish his employees, one by one, a happy holiday. The white-haired Mullane flashed his grandfatherly smile as he shook each employee's hand. He knew most by name."
Mullane brought in a successor,
Mullane was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn. He is survived by his children, Gerard of
___
(c)2017 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)
Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Denis Mullane, Civic Leader And Connecticut Mutual Chief Executive, Dies”
One of the original”Bishops” that typifyed a deep concern of the Hartford community and an example of enlightened community interest. A gentleman,a leader and an example for his pears and for the many employees of ConnecticuMutual. They are almost all gone.
