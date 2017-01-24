U.S. House of Diane Black Op-Ed at FoxNews.com: ObamaCare Has Failed You, America. We're Going to Get You Something That Works By Interim As the 115th It is an exciting opportunity, particularly as the first woman to fill the position, but more than any title before my name, I'm still most proud of the two letters that follow: "R.N." I graduated from nursing school in 1971 and still keep my license today. Those years on the front lines of patient care, primarily in emergency room settings, inform much of the work I do in It's no secret that Congressional Republicans aren't keen on former As a nurse, I saw the impact of health care decisions in I understand the need for healthcare reform as well as anyone, but ObamaCare wasn't the way to do it - and nowhere is that more deeply felt than in my home state of In 2013, 28,000 Tennesseans lost their insurance coverage in a single day when a state program called "CoverTN" lapsed after the Obama administration decreed that it ran afoul of the health care law's top-down requirements. Two years later, our state's ObamaCare co-op would follow suit, leaving thousands in a scramble for coverage. Today, Tennesseans are seeing an average 63 percent premium spike and 73 of our 95 counties have a single option to choose from on the Obamacare exchange. Our state insurance commissioner didn't mince words last year when she described the marketplace as "very near collapse" but even that characterization is generous. When three-fourths of your state lacks any choice among insurers, it's no longer a marketplace at all - it's a monopoly. Sadly, First enacted in 1994, this program dramatically expanded Costs for TennCare quickly exploded, rising 146 percent over a ten-year window with little to show in the way of improved health outcomes. In 2001, Like ObamaCare, TennCare couldn't deliver on its promises. Both programs found themselves mired in court cases, unable to attract healthy adults, struggling to keep insurers, crippled by a lack of proper verification for eligibility, and ultimately failing to bend the health care cost curve. It was ultimately a Democrat Governor, Now, Tennesseans are experiencing a bad case of deja vu. Following the clear mandate from American voters last fall - and keeping the lessons of TennCare in mind - Congressional Republicans recently took the first steps towards the repeal of ObamaCare. The debate on the House floor over the legislation was spirited, with For every person that ObamaCare loyalists claim has been helped by this law, another has opted out of the law altogether. Indeed, between the number of people who claimed an exemption from ObamaCare penalties and those who paid the fines - some 20 million Americans are rejecting ObamaCare outright. If For example, Speaker More recently, my While the exact details of these bills vary, they all center on solutions that expand choice, force insurers to compete for patients' business, protect our most vulnerable, and work to drive down the cost of care. Last summer, Nearly seven years after ObamaCare became law on a party line vote, we can say with certainty that we've tried health care reform the Now, it's time to try a better way - with solutions that trust patients over politicians and that offer Americans the care they want without forcing them to buy into a product they don't need. This nurse is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work.
I have a serious pre-existing condition. I need to know what insurance is going to do. There are many more in worst shape than me but need to know. Last Friday President Trump said we were going to repeal Obamacare … (will be advised on when) thank you for letting me share
