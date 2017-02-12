Dozens of anti-abortion advocates turn out at Planned Parenthood in Virginia Beach

Feb. 11 --Anti-abortion advocates demonstrated in Virginia Beach and hundreds of other cities Saturday in a push to cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood , the health services provider often at the center of the abortion debate.

Long-time demonstrators said Saturday they hope a shifting political climate could mean major steps forward in their fight against abortion, but some new faces are coming out to fight for Planned Parenthood and abortion rights.

In Virginia Beach , about 80 demonstrators lined the roadway in front of Planned Parenthood's Virginia Beach Health Center with signs that read "Dads for Life" and "Face it, abortion kills a person." Several recited Christian prayers in smaller groups.

The group received occasional honks of support or jeers from cars driving by on Newtown Road .

Mike Cistola from Virginia Beach said he's been demonstrating against abortion for about a decade. He said Saturday's event looked a lot like others in the past -- same size crowd, many familiar faces, but that the energy was a little bit different.

"The new administration gives us a lot of hope," Cistola said in front of Planned Parenthood .

The election of President Donald Trump and the promise of a new Supreme Court appointment has some longtime anti-abortion demonstrators hoping that the time has finally come to defund Planned Parenthood .

Trump already has made moves that are cheered by anti-abortion groups, including an executive order that blocked foreign aid and federal funding for nongovernmental organizations that promote or provide abortions.

Even when the rule has not been in effect, existing federal law bars the use of U.S. funds to pay for abortions anywhere in the world, The Washington Post reported.

Vice President Mike Pence has long been an ally of anti-abortion groups and last month became the most senior government official ever to speak at the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally which drew tens of thousands to Washington, D.C.

Advocates say Planned Parenthood provides vital services to women, including birth control and STD screening and that abortions only make up a small portion of what Planned Parenthood does. Opponents have long called for defunding of the group, claiming that their practices are unethical and amount to murder.

Planned Parenthood receives $553 million , more than 40 percent of its annual funding, from federal, state and local governments.

Louantha Kerr , a local organizer with anti-abortion group Hope For Life, said "new people show up all the time" to demonstrations outside the Newtown Road facility and that she saw several unfamiliar faces Saturday.

On the other side of the debate, several new faces were cropping up.

Krista Loveless described herself as a longtime proponent of Planned Parenthood . She'd used its services when she was a college student with no medical insurance, but had never been active in demonstrating.

"I've always said I was a supporter, but since November a fire has been lit. I feel the need to actually go out and be involved in the local community," Loveless said .

On Saturday, she wrote messages of encouragement and appreciation to the staff of Planned Parenthood on a pink heart, one among many valentines of support arranged on a table at the Unitarian Church of Norfolk .

In several cities across the United States , counter-protests in support of Planned Parenthood were staged in city parks and outside government buildings, according to Reuters reports. The Virginia League for Planned Parenthood organized a small show of support for the group in Norfolk on Saturday.

Around 25 stopped by to craft valentines for Planned Parenthood staffers sharing their appreciation and writing notes to elected officials. Several were women like Loveless who have only recently started speaking out about political issues.

Sue Panique had an abortion through Planned Parenthood when she was 18.

Panique, now 57, said she was spurred to action by the recent election.

"It's a very serious world we live in now. We have to do this," Panique said. She said she attended the Women's March in D.C. last month, which sparked a major change for her.

"The roar of that crowd woke me up," Panique said. "It's our duty now. If I have to go sit on the steps of the Capitol , I will."

