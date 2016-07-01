The
Qamar also agreed to a three-year exclusion from participating in any federal healthcare program, followed by a three-year period of oversight by the
Qamar did not return telephone calls for this story.
In the 2014 whistleblower lawsuit, a former third-party accountant, and separately a former Qamar employee, claimed Qamar had bilked money from
On
"Billing federal health programs for medically unnecessary procedures is unacceptable -- not only does it waste taxpayer funds, but it also puts patients at risk," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General
"Today's settlement evidences the
The
Although the penalties in the settlement appear hefty, they dwarf
In 2012, 2013 and 2014, Qamar was the highest reimbursed cardiologist in the nation by
In 2012, Qamar was reimbursed
During all three years,
Qamar originally faced two whistleblower lawsuits, but the court combined them. In 2015, the
Qamar and his wife, Dr. Humeraa Qamar, own the practice, known as ICE. The company once had a staff of 250.
At one time, the
Qamar said ICE now employs about 50 staff. To continue paying their salaries, Qamar said, he liquidated or sold many of his assets.
"Patient safety is of paramount importance," said A. Lee Bentley III,
Without
In bankruptcy filings the couple listed
Earlier this month Qamar told a Star-Banner reporter that if he agreed to
He told the Star-Banner that even if he didn't agree to the settlement CMS could still force
-- Reach
___
4 thoughts on “Dr. Asad Qamar settles with the feds, after all”
He should be in jail!
Do you have a life threatening heart problem and/or have you used the services of the other cardiologiest in this area?
I disagree! He is one of the best and hardest working cardiologist in the country. What doctor works till midnight during the week to see patients who love and adore him?? Tell me that? He is passionate about what he does and saves lives every day!!
Again, the government and medical system at its best has caused all of this. You cannot blame a good man and amazing doctor for all of the BS that has been written about him. He earned every penny and it is so sad, that it has been twisted around to make him look bad.
You must be voting for Hilary! And by the way clearly, she should be in JAIL
Dr Qamar has been my cardiologist since the beginning of the 2000’s. During this time, his excellent care and recommendations for my health have prolonged my life.
Patients also have responsibility in all of this mess. Although, it was Qamars quest to see convenient testing was available to me, when needed, I had a choice to say yes or no. I was in the hospital often and sometimes when I awoke at midnight he was either at the nurses station inquiring about me or in my room to see me. So many people depended on this level of care.
Medicare claims will be high in this area, in comparison with other parts of the nation due to the “snowbirds” and it being a retirement community. I will continue to seek his care, if possible, because like many other patients, we trust him. There is so much more to this story than the “whistleblowers” side and the government numbers.
