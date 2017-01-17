The ACA includes good components -- pre-existing conditions can't keep you from getting insurance, and children up to age 26 can get coverage on their parent's policy. And it spread coverage to many lower-income people who didn't have it.
The Democratic-written ACA also had many flaws. Americans who earned too much money to qualify for federal subsidies found the forced cost -- determined by the
Meanwhile, people who are not being subsidized, whether through an exchange policy or through one they have at work, have seen their costs go up and coverage go down, sharply in numerous cases.
That is why the ACA has been a hot-button issue with many in the public. While
What we thought back in 2010 and continue to believe now is this:
What is required to "cure" what ails health care in America is for
With
A well-planned successor system needs to be in place before
Given the climate in
We need the best ideas from everyone -- conservatives, liberals, moderates, you name it -- to create a comprehensive, innovative American solution to an American concern. There will be plenty of places for our lawmakers to play all the politics they can stand in the coming years. The doctor's office should not be one of them.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Looking for a cure for U.S. health care”
People are being robbed on their income taxes and penalized for not having Insurance . That’s wrong ! Also I have a friend that has to have surgery, she has to drive 80 miles just to have a Dr do her surgery that takes her Insurance. That’s Obamacare for you in my opinion it sucks and the deductibles are outrageous! A lot of American people live on a fixed income and don’t get big raises. My husband is a truck driver and after all the repairs, taxes, fuel, etc, after everything else we are at property level on our income we can’t even afford insurance let alone put food on the table! I guess we are supposed to starve so the Government can have our tax money! This is the way our country is going it sad . I pray that President Donald Trump will turn this criminal act around. The ACA is not very affordable!
