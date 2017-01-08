EDITORIAL: There can be no repeal without replacement

Now, the
A big part of the problem is the popular name given to the Affordable Care Act -- by labeling it Obamacare, it became tied to the president who pushed mightily for all Americans to have health insurance and better access to care. But this debate cannot be about President
Stop debating Obamacare. Start discussing how to provide health care access to all Americans. Work on improving the Affordable Care Act by reining in costs and offering more choices. Every big piece of legislation arrives imperfect, needing improvement. We've had years to see what is wrong with the health care act, so it's a good time to make changes. But lawmakers with sense, do not let
The repeal effort can, and should, be slowed. (One powerful way to make lawmakers think twice is to tell the stories of individuals whose lives were saved because they had health insurance. The Obamacare Saved My Life Facebook page is an important witness to what it means to very sick people to have health insurance and proper care.)
Some 20 million Americans now have health insurance because of this legislation, whether because they are buying insurance on health care exchanges or because they are covered by an expanded
But it's not easy, because the structure of the Affordable Care Act is complicated. Healthy people buying insurance helps pay the costs so that people with pre-existing conditions are covered. That requirement -- covering people with pre-existing conditions -- is one of the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act. So is the removal of a lifetime cap on benefits. But they are not cheap, and the
What's interesting about this debate is that repealing the Affordable Care Act -- no matter the rhetoric on the campaign trail -- is not even popular, according to a recent poll. Citizens want a replacement plan ready before, not after, any repeal.
These numbers make sense. After all, it is the men, women and children of America who stand to lose their health care. They must say no, to repeal without replacement or to repeal and delay, with no plan for what comes next. Their lives are on the line.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: There can be no repeal without replacement”
One of the most vocal opponents to the Affordable healthcare act are angry seniors and white males. Of course seniors fail to recognize their own version of the AHA, Medicare, is another form of “igot mine”. The most vocal opponents seem to be those that already got theirs and look beyond the needs of our most vulnerable and least able to afford healthcare.
