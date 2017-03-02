He even called for bipartisanship in addressing problems like infrastructure needs on roads and bridges, which he said needs
By far the most memorable and powerful moment in the speech came with Trump's introduction of
While Trump preached bipartisanship and patriotism, he'll have miles to go to achieve cooperation with
His words Tuesday were good, and Americans can hope this really is a "restart" of Trump's troubled beginning, one marked with advisers essentially talking about dismantling government agencies and speeches from the president that resembled the bombast he enjoyed so much on the campaign. (During the CPAC speech, audience members actually chanted "Lock her up" in reference to Democratic nominee
Policy-wise, Trump continued to hit "Obamacare" in his speech, talking about repeal and replacement, but the difficulty of that appears to have hit home with at least some of Trump's advisers and certainly some members of
The president may have made drug companies nervous with his vow to cut prices, an action that is desperately needed for an industry that seems to arbitrarily raise prices.
Trump's advocacy of tremendous increases in the military budget is a populist political stance, as is his wall between the
One hopes, of course, that the change in Trump as seen Tuesday reflects a true recognition on his part that a president who wishes to govern effectively must leave behind the candidate building his base on emotional issues and division. A change, a moderation, will displease some of Trump's hard-core supporters, but the political reality is that many of those supporters made their statement on
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Trump tries a softer tone, but hits a sour note on ‘Obamacare’”
I felt like I was watching a theatrical performance. President Trump excels as an actor and a showman particularly when someone else is writing his speech. It was very telling to me that he did not mention that a vigorous investigation will be undertaken about what happened in Yemen to cause the grieving widow, he so graciously introduced, to suffer the devastating lost of her soul mate and the father of their children. I found this troubling and unbalanced.
