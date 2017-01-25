But the marches were also notable for their lack of a coherent theme -- marchers' grievances were a scattershot list of boilerplate liberal stances -- and for protesting things yet to occur and that may never occur.
Most of all, the marchers' messages were as much an indirect assault on millions of women as on any patriarchal ruling class. Despite suggestions to the contrary, many women voted for
According to exit polls, Trump received the support of 41 percent of female voters nationally, while
As analysts at fivethirtyeight.com noted, Trump carried the votes of white women nationwide. In
In
Does this mean millions of women, in
To cite just one example, protesters often denounced opposition to abortion. Yet many women don't support abortion on demand, at any stage of pregnancy, for any reason.
A Marist poll commissioned last year by the
Are those strong majorities of women "anti-woman"? Of course not.
Thus, the major takeaway of the recent protests is not that all women are unequivocally opposed to a Trump administration.
In 2004,
The "Women's March" events may signal an increased level of activism among a segment of voters, and therefore shouldn't be dismissed as irrelevant. But it shouldn't go unnoticed that the protests are also an attack on and condemnation of the independent voices of many, many female voters.
___
(c)2017 The Oklahoman
Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “EDITORIAL: Women’s Marchers protest … women?”
she got 65 million votes
2.6 million people marched…which includes kids too young to vote
roughly 4% of her voters
get back to me when it hits 105%
Brighton Securities Hires Senior Client Sales Associate
EDITORIAL: Trump’s first order: Neutralize ObamaCare
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Massachusetts Financial Advisor To Plead Guilty To Securities Fraud
- Brokerage Firm Charged In Pump-And-Dump Scheme
- Chamber: IMO Exemption Proves DOL Fiduciary Fail
- Super-IMOs Get 16 Months To Comply With DOL Rule For Exemption
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Nationwide Adds 2 Index Options To New Heights FIAs
- AAP Responds to DOL FI Exemption: Boon or Bust?
- Great American Life Offers Two New Indexed Annuity Strategies
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Congressional GOP Sets March As Goal For Tackling ACA Reform
- CHOICE Act Would Add Public Option To Health Care Law
- Connecticut Keeping Close Watch On ACA Reform
- Sen. Rand Paul Announces ACA Replacement Act
- Judge: Aetna Misled On Exchanges
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- MIB Life Index Reveals Uptick in Younger, Older Age Life Applicants
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend
- AXA Announces Extended Guarantee On BrightLife Protect
- Illinois State Treasurer Seeks To Bolster Payout Of Unclaimed Life Insurance