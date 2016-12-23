Eversource shifts Connecticut retirees health coverage to private insurer

The shift will occur in January and is expected to save the company more than
Taskey Modifica said only 23 percent of large employers offer retirees access to health benefits.
"We're proud to be able to provide our retirees with comprehensive health benefits," she said. "The goal is to offer retirees a subsidy that is equal to or better than what they had previously."
Eversource retirees will be selecting their health care benefits through a program called OneExchange, which is a subsidiary of
"By partnering with One Exchange, we are capitalizing on economies of scale and giving retirees access to more plans for less," she said.
Under the new plan, an Eversource retiree and spouse not yet eligible for
"The company reimbursement should cover the new premium costs for most, but a lot depends on the individual, which plan they choose and their prescription medications, she said.
The move by Eversource is part of a larger national trend by companies to limit their exposure to spiralling health care costs, said
"Retirees tend to place an extensive financial burden on a company's health care costs," Mattie said.
Much of what is driving the rise in health care cost for retirees and older workers is the cost of pharmaceuticals and how many different medications people take, she said.
"Those who are on a lot of medicines may have a lot more out-of-pocket costs under this new program," Mattie said.
That's certainly the case of one 62-year-old retiree who worked for the company for 27 years before cancer forced him to retire from the utility about three years ago. The retiree, who spoke to the
"Right now, I pay
Ginsburg said the move by Eversource could also be an attempt by the company to use the current provisions of the Affordable Care Act to offload some of its financial obligations onto the federal government.
"Since this is an older population and older enrollees pay less than their costs in the individual market today per ACA regulations, perhaps there could be savings," he said. "Perhaps some of the retirees will also benefit from ACA tax credits. But the timing is strange since
One thought on “Eversource shifts Connecticut retirees health coverage to private insurer”
One Exchange has not been responsive in reimbursing Eversource retirees.Many fellow retirees are very frustrated
With their dealings with this inept,callous co.and calling Eversource results in getting bounced back to One Exchange Towers Watson.Please with old my identity out of fear of retribution.
