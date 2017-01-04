Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA

Jan. 03--If you say "Obamacare," most people think of the Marketplace insurance plans -- and the penalty for not carrying insurance. But the Affordable Care Act was a broad-reaching piece of legislation, intended to reform multiple aspects of the health-care system; some of its tenets are still taking effect. With talk of repealing or reforming all or parts of the ACA, here are some changes people may have forgotten were part of it.
Coverage even with pre-existing conditions.
As of 2014, insurance plans can no longer deny you or your child, or charge you more, because of pre-existing health problems. Nor can they refuse to pay for treatment for conditions you had before you had insurance, or raise your rates based on your health.
Before the Affordable Care Act, insurers could, and did, deny coverage or charge higher rates to people with asthma, diabetes, cancer or other chronic health conditions, rendering some "uninsurable." Since the CDC estimates about half of Americans now have a "pre-existing" chronic health condition, this was a big deal.
This applies only to policies that meet the ACA's "minimum essential benefits" package. Some policies that do not qualify still exclude pre-existing conditions. You can buy them, but you may still owe a penalty, since they don't meet ACA requirements. However, certain people who don't qualify for subsidies for Marketplace plans may find that option more affordable.
Children can stay on parents' policies until age 26.
In 2010, the ACA required new health insurance plans to allow adult children to remain on their parents' insurance plans until age 26, regardless of whether the child lives with the parent, is financially dependent on the parent, has other coverage options, is a student or is married. For the first four years, existing plans could deny this benefit to adult children if they had access to other coverage, but that changed in 2014.
The goal was to reduce the number -- 30 percent -- of Americans ages 19-29 who were uninsured. The government said 3 million young adults have stayed on their parents' plan.
However, the government says 6 in 10 young adults qualify for subsidies that allow them to have Marketplace insurance for less than $100 a month, which may be a more affordable option for some families.
The ACA requires large group plans to offer dependent coverage to full-time employees. Small group health plans aren't required to offer dependent coverage.
Preventive care covered with no co-pay.
Insurance is now required to cover certain preventive services without a co-pay or co-insurance, and without cost even if you haven't met your deductible, as long as the provider is in-network.
This includes 15 services for all adults who meet age/risk requirements: screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, depression screening, abdominal aortic aneurysm, HIV, obesity and syphilis; counseling for alcohol, sexually transmitted diseases or diet; aspirin use; tobacco use intervention; and certain immunizations.
For women, it covers 22 services, including pregnancy-related tests and services, breastfeeding support and supplies, breast and cervical cancer screenings and genetic counseling, osteoporosis screenings, and contraception (but not abortion).
It covers 26 preventive services for children, including autism and developmental screenings, behavioral assessment, vaccinations, hearing and vision tests, screenings for a variety of chronic childhood problems, alcohol/drug use assessments for adolescents, and fluoride treatments for children whose water source is not fluoridated.
For those on Medicare, the ACA added an annual "wellness visit" and eliminated co-pays for seniors for flu, pneumonia and hepitatis B shots; screenings for colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, cholestoral, cardiovascular health, diabetes, prostate cancer, abdominal aortic aneurysm and HIV; bone mass measurement; and medical nutrition therapy for those managing diabetes or kidney disease.
Phasing out the 'donut hole.'
Senior citizens with Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, have long dealt with the gap known as the "donut hole." When seniors hit an annual limit on their drug costs, Medicare would stop paying for prescription drugs until seniors spent quite a bit more money and coverage kicked back in. While in the gap, seniors were responsible for the full cost of their drugs.
The ACA hasn't eliminated the gap, but it pays a portion of prescription drug costs during the donut hole period. And it plans for the gap to shrink each year until 2020, when it will effectively be gone. More than 9 million seniors have saved more than $15 billion in drug costs since the donut hole assistance began in 2010.
Mental health and addiction services required.
The ACA made mental health and substance abuse treatment one of 10 "essential benefits" that all Marketplace and Medicaid plans must include. Before, many carriers did not include any mental-health benefits in health insurance plans. It also expanded a 2008 "parity" law requiring insurers to cover behavioral health services the same way they would other types of medical treatment -- and made sure insurers could not deny coverage for pre-existing mental illness and addiction.
Other tenets of the ACA encourage "wholistic" programs that integrate behavioral health with primary care. Even so, stigma, cost and too few providers still prevent many Americans from getting the mental health care or addiction treatment they need.
___
(c)2017 the Knoxville News-Sentinel (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Visit the Knoxville News-Sentinel (Knoxville, Tenn.) at www.knoxnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
4 thoughts on “Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA”
If the new administration wants to save money on the ACA and look like a hero to consumers, here is one thing they can do immediately. It would immediately reduce the cost of an insurance plan by about 125 to 185 percent and it is quite simple. Make maternity coverage an option for the consumer. They can choose it during open enrollment and be locked in for the year, or choose not to have it. If they choose not to have it, they will see a huge reduction in their rate for that year.
If you make health insurance ‘a la carte’, then consumers could pick and choose the kind of coverage they want based on their budgeted dollars and the kind of health care they need for the coming year. If a family wants maternity coverage, then check the box, and it shows what that would cost. You want child care, check box, etc. Every type of coverage thinkable to be customized by the consumer with the price for each coverage so that when selected, the price would be shown and it could be decided by the consumer if they want it or not, again based on cost.
It would be a customized plan based on need and what they could afford. Doctor visits, no doctor visits, prescription drugs, no prescription drugs, just for example. Low to High deductibles and co insurance, catastrophic coverage only, hospitalization coverage only, low to high co-pays, all that too. Every year you would have the option to change the kind and type of coverage you would need for the following year.
So, design plans with pick and choose coverage in mind and this would be much better than having to have the 10 essential benefits in all plans which is useless to have for most consumers and I believe drives up the cost of the plans.
I do not believe cutting maternity is a realistic option. Truth is, there is not much a president or congress can do to control health care costs because they do not control any aspect of health care. Hospitals are not govt owned & doctors are not govt employees. Pharmaceutical companies, along with their research an development, are independent and for profit. Colleges and Universities are not free of charge, and unless teachers and professors are willing to work for a lot less, they never will be. So where can we save money? Maybe pass a law that big pharama companies can not charge more than 10% of the cost they charge in other countries. But then you are going against everything this country was built on, charge what you want and let the market decide. You cannot compare the United States to any European country, most of them aren’t the size of NY state. Universal health care will not work here without raising the taxes on the lower middle class and really putting a hurt on them. Hospitals need the most up to date equipment and that is expensive, would want to use a hospital whose MRI machines are 10 years old? Durable medical equipment, prosthetics and such are also very expensive and not govt owned and operated. So there is really no way for the govt to legislate costs down, and we are seeing that with the affordable care act, you mandate coverage and mandate people pay or play, but it will not reduce the cost and will only water down the coverage. Are there things the govt can try to do, yes, but it will take time. I am no fan of PPACA, but there will be pain when the advanced premium tax credits are taken away from individuals who earn a low salary but are above the FPL. I do not know the right answer, it probably would start with the affordable care act should never have been passed and the system we had was tweaked to fit some of the mandates in.
Both of the anove comments are good ideas, cost effective and workable. The ACA SHOULD NOY BE REPEALED
Woman and 5-year-old boy injured in I-5 crash near Woodland
FEMA, TEMA warn of Sevier County fire scams
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Delay Fiduciary Rule
- Trump Nominates Wall Street Lawyer As Chairman Of SEC
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
- Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based VA At LPL Financial
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- VA Sales Drop Seen Leveling Off in 2019
- The Standard Offers New Single Premium Deferred Index Annuity
- DOL Sends IMO Fiduciary Rule Exemption To OMB
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- First United American Life Changes Its Name
- ‘Exclusive Result’ Clause at Issue in Appeals Court Decision
- Attorney Admits Role In Life Insurance Scheme
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- House Fire Illustrates Struggles In Obtaining Insurance With Wood Stove
- Why We Aren’t Ready For Self-Driving Cars – Yet
- Michigan Raises Some Speed Limits To 75 mph
- North Carolina Court Rejects Homeowners Insurance Rate Increase
- Insurer: 2016 Saw Highest Natural Disaster Losses In 4 Years