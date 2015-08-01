Five Years After It Began, Securities Fraud Case Still Ongoing

Aug. 01-- Jim Warr comes across as the wise, grandfatherly type in the videos on his website, where he pitches his investment ideas.

He still answers his mobile phone with a cheerful, "This is J.W."

Given his jovial demeanor, one might never guess that Texas securities regulators issued an emergency cease-and-desist order against him and his companies almost five years ago -- or that a Travis County grand jury indicted him on charges of securities fraud and three other felony counts in April.

Yet in the four-plus years that passed between the civil and criminal actions, it appears Warr continued to pitch essentially the same investments he always had, both online and in face-to-face meetings.

" Mr. Warr is a respected member of the community and a skilled, compassionate businessman with 23 years of experience," David Chambers, Warr's attorney, said by email. "While we cannot comment on a pending case, we look forward to the opportunity to present the facts in court."

Warr declined to comment for this story, referring matters to Chambers. But in a 2011 conversation with the American-Statesman, he said his offerings aren't securities and therefore aren't bound by securities regulations.

The Texas State Securities Board disagreed then, and the Travis County District Attorney's office disagrees now.

So why did it take more than four years to file criminal charges -- a period during which, by many accounts, Warr continued operating his business as usual?

"Ideally, we'd like to see these things indicted as soon as possible," said Joe Rotunda, director of the state securities board's enforcement division. "When we're talking about an indictment, we're talking about people we believe are engaging in crimes. ... They're victimizing the public, and stopping that as soon as possible is paramount."

However, he said, a criminal case requires a higher measure of evidence than what's needed to make administrative and civil cases, as the securities board and the state attorney general's office pressed against Warr in 2010 and 2011.

Rotunda declined to say when the securities board referred the matter to the district attorney's office, but it's clear there was a lengthy period between the civil action in 2010 and 2011 and when the criminal indictment came down this spring.

"Part of the biggest delay on these cases is getting records to show where the money went," said Bill Bishop, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case. "Banks are multinational corporations now. It's sometimes quite a struggle to get their records from them, and it usually leads to a search for more records. It's not a straight line."

In the meantime, Warr continued pitching his products via a new website and firm, American Note Warehouse.

A brochure Warr handed a potential investor in 2014 read: "Make Money in Real Estate Without Real Estate." His business card, which touted "Contractually Guaranteed 13% Interest" was printed across across a replica of a $20 bill's southeast quadrant -- Andrew Jackson peering out across the phrase "In Collateral We Trust."

'An Academy Award-winning actor'

Warr's offerings sought to leverage the gains an investor might make on distressed real estate notes. By purchasing the note at a discount, an investor could earn a higher interest rate than the homeowner was paying on the full principal, all while having a first lien on the property if the owner defaulted.

As of Wednesday, his website still offered to buy real estate notes of $10,000 to $50,000. The information he handed one potential investor listed an inventory of about 40 notes as of January 2014, each paying at least 13 percent interest.

On the site, Warr suggested customers use life insurance policies, 401(k) balances or reverse mortgages to fund their investments with him.

"I believe you will only do business with someone you like and trust," he says on the website. "It's hard to like and trust a company, it's so impersonal. So for you and me to do business I believe the only way is for us to have a one on one conversation."

Warr's current offers resemble those that caught the eye of the securities board back in 2010. John Morgan, then the state's deputy securities commissioner (and now its commissioner) entered an emergency cease and desist order on Sept. 21, 2010.

When Warr continued to operate, board investigators and the state attorney general's office moved to freeze his company's assets. In January 2011, District Judge Stephen Yelenosky issued an order that placed Warr's firms in receivership and froze their assets.

The criminal indictment filed this year lists about $1.1 million that Warr had received from investors from April 2010 to January 2011.

Gregory Milligan, the court-appointed receiver in the civil case, said he recovered 44.4 percent of investors' funds, according to a March 2014 filing, one of his last before the receivership was closed.

Sandy Kurtzman was Warr's largest single investor listed in the indictment. In August 2010, the indictment says, she put more than $423,000 into Warr's products.

"I am disappointed and disgusted with Warr, a grandfatherly man, whom I trusted, and never expected would do this to investors," Kurtzman told the American-Statesman in 2011. "He knew his lines like an Academy Award-winning actor."

'I don't sell anything'

With the clock ticking on a five-year statute of limitations for the earliest investments, the attorney general's office moved to get an indictment. Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg appointed two securities board attorneys as special prosecutors on the case, to assist Bishop.

"They investigate their cease and desist, and if they find more behavior after that it becomes criminal and they refer it to us," Bishop said.

"I'm still prosecuting," he said, "but I work with them because ... they have deeper knowledge going in than I do."

The indictment alleges that James Elton Warr sold unregistered securities and did so without a license. It also claims he used some of the proceeds for personal expenses and failed to notify investors that the securities board had entered an emergency cease and desist order against him.

Warr was arrested on four felony counts in June and posted a $20,000 bond.

The case remains in the preliminary stages, and its merits have yet to withstand even the first response that Chambers would mount in defense of Warr.

In the past, though, Warr argued that his programs don't qualify as securities, as he told the American-Statesman in 2011 while investigators were going through his offices.

"People are lending me money, and ... I sign a promissory note that guarantees I will pay them 8 percent," he said at the time.

Warr continued operating after the cease and desist order, he continued, because he "felt like my transactions were exempt. A cease and desist for selling securities? I don't sell anything."

That's not an uncommon response for people targeted by the securities board, Rotunda said. He argues the definition of securities essentially boils down to this: Investments of money with a third party who uses their own managerial efforts to produce a return.

"That's the allegation of what Mr. Warr was doing," Rotunda said.

And it's what prosecutors and regulators claim he continued to do in the years that passed between the 2010 cease-and-desist order and this April's criminal indictment.

