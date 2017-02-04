Clicky
2 comments

FreedomWorks Comments on Meadows, Jordan’s Obamacare Repeal Plan

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 -- FreedomWorks issued the following statement by CEO Adam Brandon on the statement from Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calling for a vote on the ObamaCare repeal reconciliation bill that passed in the 114th Congress, H.R. 3762.

House and Senate committees of jurisdiction are currently working on repeal legislation, but there are no certainties that the repeal bill will reflect the language of H.R. 3762.

"As weak Republicans' appetites for keeping their campaign promises to repeal ObamaCare begin to wilt, Reps. Meadows and Jordan are calling their bluff. The repeal that passed last year under a Democrat president should be the bare minimum members of Congress should pass under President Donald Trump.

"If Republicans will not even support last year's bill now that we have a president who will likely sign it, they will send a signal to the conservative grassroots that their campaign rhetoric and promises do not matter. That would be an unacceptable and despicable result."

  1. The republicans are clueless about healthcare. Healthcare is not a privilege but a right for people who cannot afford it. It’s inhuman & cruel to remove the affordable care and one loses dignity if they have to beg for it.
    And I have insurance all my life thru my work so I’m very lucky.
    So republicans do the right thing.

