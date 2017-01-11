(Durham, North Carolina) – Global Bankers Insurance Group (“Global Bankers”) announced the close of the acquisition by one of its affiliates of Bankers Life Insurance Company (“Bankers Life") from Bankers Financial Corporation.
Global Bankers is the overarching brand for the insurance and reinsurance operations of Eli Global, LLC. "Bankers Life brings us a dedicated and talented group of employees, a strong distribution network and a stable customer and liability base," said George Luecke, Vice Chairman & Co-CEO of Global Bankers. "We welcome Bankers Life, its policyholders and producers into the Global Bankers family.”
“Our entire team is extremely excited about becoming a part of Global Bankers,” said John Muscolino, Bankers Life Vice President of Sales. “Global Bankers gives us the opportunity to accelerate our growth and execute our strategy while maintaining our brand and identity. We believe our annuitants and producers will benefit from our inclusion under the Global Bankers umbrella.”
One thought on “Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life”
It’s the customer base that this deal went after, loyal Bankers Life customers who just keep on renewing.
