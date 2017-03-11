Today in "It is absolutely unacceptable to force seniors, who most need care and often live on low, fixed incomes, to pay more for their care while giving a huge tax cut to well-off Americans," said Governor Many of " The American Health Care Act weakens It will also shift costs to seniors who, thanks to the Affordable Care Act, currently save on prescription drug prices as the ACA has helped to close the Without this safety net, our seniors will have to choose between buying food, paying rent, or paying for prescription medications. 07J-Furigay-5802457 07J-Furigay
"It is absolutely unacceptable to force seniors, who most need care and often live on low, fixed incomes, to pay more for their care while giving a huge tax cut to well-off Americans," said Governor
The American Health Care Act weakens
It will also shift costs to seniors who, thanks to the Affordable Care Act, currently save on prescription drug prices as the ACA has helped to close the
Without this safety net, our seniors will have to choose between buying food, paying rent, or paying for prescription medications.
One thought on “Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s Seniors Lose Under GOP Healthcare Plan”
My mother is low income and did not get help. She wa just $5.00 a month above the income limit for the nursing home transition program and doors slammed closed and we could not get help.
Then Tom wolf wanted to tax nursing homes . Our family has been struggling to take care of our elderly mother. She and her daughter is now being sued by Manor Care nursing home in Whitehall using the Filial law which states that the children can be held responsible for their parents medical bills even though regular (good faith monthly payments were made. The plan was when their elderly mother who is on hospice, passed, the house would sold and the bill would be paid in full.
Forgive us if we do not believe that Tom Wolf is concerned about the elderly. PA laws and income limits to help family care for their elderly parents are archaic .
Tom Wolfs only concern is taxing the people of PA with the claims of wanting to improve education (I ask, is he more concerned about unions because he has not shown concern for the elderly.
