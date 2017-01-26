Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Graham Signs Onto Obamacare Replacement Plan

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), a supporter of repealing Obamacare, has signed on as a cosponsor of the Patient Freedom Act of 2017. The legislation is the second half of the Obamacare Repeal and Replace effort Graham has long supported.

"This legislation transfers power from Washington back to patients and the states," said Graham. "It ensures those with preexisting conditions can get coverage. It empowers patients by making enrollment easy, encourages price transparency, and eliminates burdensome mandates."

"Obamacare has been a disaster and Americans deserve better," said Graham. "I look forward to repealing and replacing Obamacare. The Patient Freedom Act is a great start."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PATIENT FREEDOM ACT OF 2017:

* Repeals: This proposal repeals five burdensome federal mandates under Obamacare: the individual mandate, the employer mandate, Essential Health Benefits, actuarial value requirements, and age band requirements.

* Keeps: This proposal keeps essential consumer protections, including guaranteed issue, guaranteed renewability, no annual or lifetime limits, dependent coverage through age 26, and prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibition of discrimination based on health status.

AFTER OBAMACARE REPEAL, STATES WILL HAVE 1 OF 3 OPTIONS:

1. State Alternative - A state determines its own insurance regulations and receives funding equal to 95% of Obamacare tax credits and Obamacare Medicaid expansion funding in the form of either 1) a per capita block grant or 2) advanceable, refundable tax credits. Tax credits will be age-adjusted and means tested.

2. No Federal Assistance - A state does not receive any money for tax credits or Medicaid expansion.

3. Keep Obamacare - A state re-imposes all of Obamacare's mandates, exchange plans, and federal premium and cost-sharing subsidies.

ELIGIBILITY:

Eligible Individuals:

The proposal provides financial assistance to legal residents of the United States not receiving income tax benefits from having employer sponsored insurance, and who do not have Medicare, Medicaid or other government funded health care. The goal is to provide roughly the same federal benefit that those with employer-sponsored insurance receive to those who do not have employer-sponsored insurance.

FUNDING:

Each state will receive the funds that it would have received under Obamacare if 95% of everyone eligible for subsidies enrolled. In addition, the state will receive the money that it would have been given for a Medicaid expansion. If states choosing this option have already expanded Medicaid, the state could either keep its Medicaid expansion or convert it to subsidies to help individuals purchase private insurance.

DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS:

The money will be deposited directly into an individual's Roth HSA to assist in the purchase of healthcare. States will have the option to either receive the total sum of money for administration by the state, or to have the Federal government directly administer and give a tax credit to qualifying individuals. States will have the option to auto-enroll individuals as well. If auto-enrollment is selected, individuals will be able to opt-out of coverage. The auto-enroll feature eliminates the need for either an individual or employer mandate.

HEALTH CARE BENEFIT DESIGN:

All individuals receiving the healthcare credit would receive a Roth Health Savings Account (HSA), a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), and a basic pharmacy benefit plan. The only mandated benefits would be those required of ERISA plans. There will be continuous coverage protections, as well as the essential consumer protections listed above. Beyond that, regulation of the insurance market reverts to the state.

EXPAND HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT:

On a federal level, HSA laws will change to allow HSAs to pay for health insurance premiums, for family members to pool dollars to pay for increased expenses, and to allow insurance companies to offer HSA/HDHP policies, which cover all inpatient services.

PRICE TRANSPARENCY:

To make HSAs more useful, providers receiving payment for HSAs will be required to publish "cash prices" for services paid for with an HSA or with cash. In order to protect those who do need emergency services, this bill calls for limited out-of-network surcharges for emergency medical services paid for with an HSA.

Read this original document at: http://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=4FA805DE-4CEF-42A4-858F-4673E74BF634

One thought on “Graham Signs Onto Obamacare Replacement Plan”

  1. Get rid of insurance altogether. Supply and demand. Costs would come down to what an average earner can pay. Maybe doctors can even volunteer a bit if tort reform happens. Old fashioned common sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

More Life Insurance
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires No comments

MIB Life Index Reveals Uptick in Younger, Older Age Life Applicants

Lee Oliphant, MIB Group president and CEO.
Lee Oliphant, MIB Group president and CEO.

U.S. life insurance application activity rose 1.3 percent last year compared with 2015, according to the MIB Life Index.

The index gained 2.7 percent in 2015 over 2014. This represented the largest annual year-over-year percentage increase since the MIB index began tracking life insurance inquiries in 2001. The index does not release the number of inquiries.

MIB is one of the life insurance industry’s most widely used underwriting requirements for identifying errors, omissions and misrepresentations on insurance applications.

The largest percentage gains in the index last year came from younger life insurance applicants under the age of 45 and from applicants older than age 60.

Inquiries from applicants under age 44 rose 1.8 percent in 2016 compared with 2015. Inquiries from applicants 60 and older also rose 1.8 percent last year over 2015.

Activity for applicants ages 45-59 dropped 0.1 percent last year, however.

The index measures application activity across all life insurance products from approximately 400 U.S. life insurance companies that are MIB members.

Application activity serves as a proxy for life insurance sales from quarter to quarter and from year to year.

The top 60 MIB member life insurance companies represent 82 percent of all life insurance application activity.

Tech Upgrades Seen as Reaching Young Buyers

Lee Oliphant, MIB Group president and CEO, said the uptick in activity among people under the age of 45 is an indication that insurance companies are upgrading their sales and distribution networks to appeal to younger buyers.

Younger buyers prefer electronic transactions, expect instant quotes and want life insurance contracts to close within days or weeks at most.

Insurance companies have stepped up to meet that challenge by broadening the number of channels through which buyers can buy life insurance. Carriers also are shortening the time it takes to issue life insurance contracts by bypassing full medical evaluations, which take longer.

The under-45 age group has shown steady growth in the number of life insurance inquiries over the past two years.

“That's the biggest piece of the application activity in the index, so it leads me to believe that the industry is making inroads in that age group, which is the biggest portion of life insurance buyers,” Oliphant said.

“We have had a couple of years of growth driven by the under-45 with the industry being able to reach that group with faster decision making,” he also said.

In 2001, when the index was launched, life insurance quoting activity was pegged at 100. Since then the index has declined to 82.4, which means that the number of life insurance inquiries has dropped over the past 16 years.

The decline in the number of inquiries is reflected in lower life insurance sales as life insurers have struggled in the face of lower interest rates and other financial services companies are competing for the wallet share of consumers.

Based on index values, the composite MIB Life Index stands at 82.4, where it was in 2012. In 2008, the value stood at 82.3.

60-Plus Age Group Inquiries Lower, But Still Rising

Inquiries from people 60 years and older have eased compared with three or four years ago when lawmakers considered lowering federal estate tax exemptions. But inquiries are still rising - up 1.8 percent last year compared to 2015, the index found.

With the higher estate planning tax limits still in place, advisors don’t feel as much pressure to put insurance strategies in place, Oliphant said.

With President Donald Trump’s pledge to overhaul income and corporate taxes, estate taxes aren’t likely to be high on the agenda.

If federal estate taxes were to disappear, there would be less pressure on people in the 60 and over age segment to inquire about life insurance.

But the five-year trailing growth rate for inquiries from people 60 and older continues to decrease with growth slowing to 5.7 percent in 2016 compared to 2012. This is down from a 14 percent grow rate from 2014 to 2010, the index found.

InsuranceNewsNet Senior Writer Cyril Tuohy has covered the financial services industry for more than 15 years. Cyril may be reached at [email protected].
© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

More Life Insurance