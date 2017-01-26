Graham Signs Onto Obamacare Replacement Plan

"This legislation transfers power from "Obamacare has been a disaster and Americans deserve better," said Graham. "I look forward to repealing and replacing Obamacare. The Patient Freedom Act is a great start." HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PATIENT FREEDOM ACT OF 2017: * Repeals: This proposal repeals five burdensome federal mandates under Obamacare: the individual mandate, the employer mandate, Essential Health Benefits, actuarial value requirements, and age band requirements. * Keeps: This proposal keeps essential consumer protections, including guaranteed issue, guaranteed renewability, no annual or lifetime limits, dependent coverage through age 26, and prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibition of discrimination based on health status. AFTER OBAMACARE REPEAL, STATES 1. State Alternative - A state determines its own insurance regulations and receives funding equal to 95% of Obamacare tax credits and Obamacare Medicaid expansion funding in the form of either 1) a per capita block grant or 2) advanceable, refundable tax credits. Tax credits will be age-adjusted and means tested. 2. No Federal Assistance - A state does not receive any money for tax credits or 3. Keep Obamacare - A state re-imposes all of Obamacare's mandates, exchange plans, and federal premium and cost-sharing subsidies. ELIGIBILITY: Eligible Individuals: The proposal provides financial assistance to legal residents of FUNDING: Each state will receive the funds that it would have received under Obamacare if 95% of everyone eligible for subsidies enrolled. In addition, the state will receive the money that it would have been given for a DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS: The money will be deposited directly into an individual's Roth HSA to assist in the purchase of healthcare. States will have the option to either receive the total sum of money for administration by the state, or to have the Federal government directly administer and give a tax credit to qualifying individuals. States will have the option to auto-enroll individuals as well. If auto-enrollment is selected, individuals will be able to opt-out of coverage. The auto-enroll feature eliminates the need for either an individual or employer mandate. HEALTH CARE BENEFIT DESIGN: All individuals receiving the healthcare credit would receive a Roth Health Savings Account (HSA), a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), and a basic pharmacy benefit plan. The only mandated benefits would be those required of ERISA plans. There will be continuous coverage protections, as well as the essential consumer protections listed above. Beyond that, regulation of the insurance market reverts to the state. EXPAND HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT: On a federal level, HSA laws will change to allow HSAs to pay for health insurance premiums, for family members to pool dollars to pay for increased expenses, and to allow insurance companies to offer HSA/HDHP policies, which cover all inpatient services. PRICE TRANSPARENCY: To make HSAs more useful, providers receiving payment for HSAs will be required to publish "cash prices" for services paid for with an HSA or with cash. In order to protect those who do need emergency services, this bill calls for limited out-of-network surcharges for emergency medical services paid for with an HSA. Read this original document at: http://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=4FA805DE-4CEF-42A4-858F-4673E74BF634
"This legislation transfers power from
"Obamacare has been a disaster and Americans deserve better," said Graham. "I look forward to repealing and replacing Obamacare. The Patient Freedom Act is a great start."
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PATIENT FREEDOM ACT OF 2017:
* Repeals: This proposal repeals five burdensome federal mandates under Obamacare: the individual mandate, the employer mandate, Essential Health Benefits, actuarial value requirements, and age band requirements.
* Keeps: This proposal keeps essential consumer protections, including guaranteed issue, guaranteed renewability, no annual or lifetime limits, dependent coverage through age 26, and prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibition of discrimination based on health status.
AFTER OBAMACARE REPEAL, STATES
1. State Alternative - A state determines its own insurance regulations and receives funding equal to 95% of Obamacare tax credits and Obamacare Medicaid expansion funding in the form of either 1) a per capita block grant or 2) advanceable, refundable tax credits. Tax credits will be age-adjusted and means tested.
2. No Federal Assistance - A state does not receive any money for tax credits or
3. Keep Obamacare - A state re-imposes all of Obamacare's mandates, exchange plans, and federal premium and cost-sharing subsidies.
ELIGIBILITY:
Eligible Individuals:
The proposal provides financial assistance to legal residents of
FUNDING:
Each state will receive the funds that it would have received under Obamacare if 95% of everyone eligible for subsidies enrolled. In addition, the state will receive the money that it would have been given for a
DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS:
The money will be deposited directly into an individual's Roth HSA to assist in the purchase of healthcare. States will have the option to either receive the total sum of money for administration by the state, or to have the Federal government directly administer and give a tax credit to qualifying individuals. States will have the option to auto-enroll individuals as well. If auto-enrollment is selected, individuals will be able to opt-out of coverage. The auto-enroll feature eliminates the need for either an individual or employer mandate.
HEALTH CARE BENEFIT DESIGN:
All individuals receiving the healthcare credit would receive a Roth Health Savings Account (HSA), a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), and a basic pharmacy benefit plan. The only mandated benefits would be those required of ERISA plans. There will be continuous coverage protections, as well as the essential consumer protections listed above. Beyond that, regulation of the insurance market reverts to the state.
EXPAND HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT:
On a federal level, HSA laws will change to allow HSAs to pay for health insurance premiums, for family members to pool dollars to pay for increased expenses, and to allow insurance companies to offer HSA/HDHP policies, which cover all inpatient services.
PRICE TRANSPARENCY:
To make HSAs more useful, providers receiving payment for HSAs will be required to publish "cash prices" for services paid for with an HSA or with cash. In order to protect those who do need emergency services, this bill calls for limited out-of-network surcharges for emergency medical services paid for with an HSA.
Read this original document at: http://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=4FA805DE-4CEF-42A4-858F-4673E74BF634
One thought on “Graham Signs Onto Obamacare Replacement Plan”
Get rid of insurance altogether. Supply and demand. Costs would come down to what an average earner can pay. Maybe doctors can even volunteer a bit if tort reform happens. Old fashioned common sense.
Sen. Franken Introduces “Public Option” Legislation to Help Stabilize Health Care Costs in Minnesota
Murray, Cantwell Join Bipartisan Group of Senators to Introduce Global HER Act to Permanently Repeal the Global Gag Rule
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- U.S. Economic Growth Slowed In 4Q
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Massachusetts Financial Advisor To Plead Guilty To Securities Fraud
- Brokerage Firm Charged In Pump-And-Dump Scheme
- Chamber: IMO Exemption Proves DOL Fiduciary Fail
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Nationwide Adds 2 Index Options To New Heights FIAs
- AAP Responds to DOL FI Exemption: Boon or Bust?
- Great American Life Offers Two New Indexed Annuity Strategies
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Trump Administration Pulls Back On HealthCare.gov Ads
- Study Shows Link Between Debt And Mortality Rates
- Aetna’s Loss Could Be Hartford’s Gain, Moody’s Says
- Congressional GOP Sets March As Goal For Tackling ACA Reform
- CHOICE Act Would Add Public Option To Health Care Law
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Study Shows Link Between Debt And Mortality Rates
- MIB Life Index Reveals Uptick in Younger, Older Age Life Applicants
- Scott R. Perry Named CEO Of AmeriLife
- Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend
- AXA Announces Extended Guarantee On BrightLife Protect