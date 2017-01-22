Health care leaders: Key ACA provisions should remain in place

In separate interviews last week, health care and benefits planning professionals agreed that the following ACA provisions should be kept:
* Requiring insurers to offer health insurance to people with pre-existing medical conditions.
* Allowing parents to keep adult children on their health insurance until age 26.
* Allowing low-income people to afford health insurance through lower, subsidized rates.
But the best way to pay for the third provision remains a subject of debate.
And there is less common ground on what other aspects of Obamacare should remain. For example, there is disagreement over whether insurance coverage should be mandated and whether insurers should be required to include coverage of certain screenings and treatments.
"No one is saying the Affordable Care Act is perfect," said
"
"We always knew that the Affordable Care Act would be a work in progress," added
As President
"We should have a replacement plan in place when the repeal happens or people will lose confidence in the process," said
"The replacement needs to be figured out before the repeal happens or else people would be in limbo," agreed Kannaday. "It becomes a time of great uncertainty and no one wants that."
"If the whole thing is scrapped, we're in a worse position than prior to anything passing," said
"Repeal without an appropriate replacement or proper funding mechanism in place would be disruptive to the nation's health care system," Sehring said.
The Affordable Care Act expanded health insurance to 20 to 30 million people, but also required people to obtain health insurance or face a penalty, required many employers to provide insurance and has resulted in premium increases for policyholders who are helping to cover those receiving subsidized premiums.
"We need to continue to provide financial support to people who got insurance the last few years -- through tax credits or
According to
"The expansion of
At
"The ACA has been good for our patients because, before the expansion of
"For the individuals, their quality of life is much better, which means the community is healthier and safer," Scott said.
If they lose coverage, they wouldn't get coordinated, preventive care and would return to episodic, expensive hospital-based care where they would rely on hospital charity care programs, Scott said.
"If preventive services continue, eventually we'll see a pay off," Howe said. "As we take care of ourselves and our community, the cost of health care goes down. It's important that we maintain a requirement that individuals be insured."
But if requiring people to get insurance or face a penalty remains, "they'll have to figure out a way to pay for it," Gilmore said. Now, subsidized coverage is covered through higher premiums paid by small businesses and individuals not receiving subsidies, he said.
"We are concerned about the increases in insurance premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs which has impacted the ability for some, particularly those who receive a limited or no subsidy, to have access to affordable health care," Sehring said.
While
Gilmore would like to see an end to many ACA business regulations, including requiring employers of 50 or more employees to provide coverage to employees who work 30 hours or more a week.
He'd also like to see a relaxing of coverage requirements. "If you don't want maternity coverage, you shouldn't have to buy it," he said. "That adds to cost."
"Insurance companies should cover pre-existing conditions, but I'd also like to see some underwriting process where, if individuals make the right lifestyle choices, they get better premiums," Gilmore said.
The ACA is transitioning health care providers to being reimbursed for value rather than volume of care. It's succeeding in improving care and saving money, Kannaday said.
"Obviously, this is a complex issue that's not going to be fixed the day it (the ACA) is repealed," Gilmore said. "It'll take time and tweaking."
"No matter what happens, we can't expect federal legislation to solve every single health care problem in the
"There are a lot of patients who are concerned about what will happen," Scott said. "I tell them 'Ultimately, God is in control and we will figure it out together. If you lose your insurance, you can still come here.'"
Follow
One thought on "Health care leaders: Key ACA provisions should remain in place"
People need insurance in the United States,we are not rich and can’t afford to pay for insurance,we are very low come people who make a 800.00 amonth and have to pay rent prescriptions,utilities,Michigan can not affordd Trump’s plan unless he want’s to pay our insurance.
